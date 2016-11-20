19 Best Holiday Beauty Kits Under $40

Remember those glittery holiday gift kits you would get each year from your out-of-touch relatives who clearly just went to some mall kiosk and bought random beauty products? Remember how you’d smile politely, all the while knowing that their well-intentioned gift was about to get shoved to the bottom of your makeup drawer? Yeah, that sucked. And it’s probably what gave gift kits the reputation of being a tackier version of a gift card. But forget about the packaging for one second and listen to us when we say that holiday beauty kits are pretty much the smartest purchase any beauty-obsessed person could make. Seriously.

As soon as the weather turns cold each year, all of your favorite beauty brands (hello, Smashbox and Clinique) turn their best-selling, top-rated products into miniature versions of themselves, and then nestle them together in insanely affordable gift sets. It’s like a buffet of cult-favorite products that won’t cost you your rent check.

But rather than leaving you to do your own holiday shopping this year—we mean, who even does that?—we picked out the best holiday beauty kits that every single beauty lover in your life, including yourself, will be insanely happy to open. And the best part? They’re all under $40.