The Ultimate Under-$50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Holiday shopping gets real after Thanksgiving. Everything seems to move at warp speed and before we know it, friends and family want to know our plans for New Year’s Eve. An obligatory work function here followed by an ugly sweater party there and bam! we’re once again swept into last-minute shopping that ruins whatever plans we had to stay ahead of the game. In moments like these, I highly recommend the best holiday beauty gifts under $50. You may not have considered them before, but they always come through in the fourth quarter when you need them most.

It’s also comforting to know that these aren’t bottom of the barrel gift sets that will gather dust on someone’s vanity or bathroom shelf. Beauty brands truly go all out for the holidays and more often than not, these limited-edition bundles include cult-favorites for a fraction of their normal price or newbies that you wouldn’t find elsewhere. This year, there’s something for every type of beauty personality; from the person who wants to be spoiled with the occasional face mask to a wannabe Youtuber who needs a full lipstick wardrobe. Ahead are the holiday beauty gifts that will save you time and money without sacrificing quality.

Anastasia Beverly Hills. This all-in-one kit from Anastasia Beverly Hills has everything you need to perfect your arches, including the cult-favorite Brow Wiz.

If your makeup goals begin and end with a major glow-up, this kit, complete with one of the brand’s most popular highlighting products, has you covered (literally).

DevaCurl is a must-try for anyone with textured hair and this kit is a one-stop shop for your wash day and styling needs.

This Rihanna-approved formula is in the upper echelon of lip glosses, so you’d be crazy to skip over this limited-edition set of five inside a decorative holiday tin.

A full-size matte lipstick and matching lip liner for when you need a work-friendly neutral moment.

You can never have enough dry shampoo and each of these unique formulas are also housed in TSA-friendly bottles.

Have a friend who always needs a hand cream in their purse or on their desk? They’ll be downright obsessed with these ultra-hydrating formulas.

A spectrum of full-coverage red lipsticks for slaying the holiday season and beyond.

It doesn’t get more luxurious than mink lashes for the makeup wearer who loves donning the boldest beat.

It takes time to discover a signature scent, so help someone narrow down their choices with this small library of designer fragrances.

No matter the weather, a spritz of facial mist in the middle of a crazy day will deliver at least a few seconds of calm.

The makeup blending blushes look so fancy, they could easily be mistaken for decor.

Olive and June’s Studio Box is a ready-to-use kit that includes everything you need for your next camera-ready mani: one color of your choice, polish remover, nail clipper, nail file, buffer, top coat, cuticle serum, and a polish bottle handle.

This 5-piece mask kit covers a spectrum of skincare needs and will last through dozens of self-care sessions in 2020.

These travel-friendly body cleansers are for the friend or family member who always has a work trip or vacay on her calendar.

Saje’s Sleep Routine Kit include a lightweight eye shade, calming Tranquility Mist, and a Sleep Well Oil Blend to breathe in before you get some shut-eye.

The brand’s lightweight, streak-free mousse tanner is housed inside an adorable pouch covered in Pulitzer’s signature bold print.

This beginner-friendly kit includes post-cleansing products for your morning and night skincare routines.

This massive, yet affordable makeup kit has any and everything you need to pull off a plethora of makeup looks; from no makeup-makeup to bold, special occasion moments.

