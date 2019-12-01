StyleCaster
The Ultimate Under-$50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

by
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Holiday shopping gets real after Thanksgiving. Everything seems to move at warp speed and before we know it, friends and family want to know our plans for New Year’s Eve. An obligatory work function here followed by an ugly sweater party there and bam! we’re once again swept into last-minute shopping that ruins whatever plans we had to stay ahead of the game. In moments like these, I highly recommend the best holiday beauty gifts under $50. You may not have considered them before, but they always come through in the fourth quarter when you need them most.

It’s also comforting to know that these aren’t bottom of the barrel gift sets that will gather dust on someone’s vanity or bathroom shelf. Beauty brands truly go all out for the holidays and more often than not, these limited-edition bundles include cult-favorites for a fraction of their normal price or newbies that you wouldn’t find elsewhere. This year, there’s something for every type of beauty personality; from the person who wants to be spoiled with the occasional face mask to a wannabe Youtuber who needs a full lipstick wardrobe. Ahead are the holiday beauty gifts that will save you time and money without sacrificing quality.

 

abh best brows ever 1 The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Anastasia Beverly Hills. This all-in-one kit from Anastasia Beverly Hills has everything you need to perfect your arches, including the cult-favorite Brow Wiz.

ABH Best Brows Ever $30
buy it

 

becca glow kit 1 The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Becca Cosmetics.

If your makeup goals begin and end with a major glow-up, this kit, complete with one of the brand’s most popular highlighting products, has you covered (literally).

Becca Glow-to-Go Kit $30
buy it
devacurl wavy kit The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

DevaCurl.

DevaCurl is a must-try for anyone with textured hair and this kit is a one-stop shop for your wash day and styling needs.

DevaCurl Share the Wavy Love $48
buy it
fenty glossy posse The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Fenty Beauty.

This Rihanna-approved formula is in the upper echelon of lip glosses, so you’d be crazy to skip over this limited-edition set of five inside a decorative holiday tin.

Fenty Glossy Posse Set $42
buy it
huda beauty throwback lip kit The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Huda Beauty.

A full-size matte lipstick and matching lip liner for when you need a work-friendly neutral moment.

Huda Throwback Lip Kit $34
buy it
igk dry shampoo The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

IGK.

You can never have enough dry shampoo and each of these unique formulas are also housed in TSA-friendly bottles.

IGK Flight Club Set $28
buy it
kiehls smooth skin delights The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Kiehl’s.

Have a friend who always needs a hand cream in their purse or on their desk? They’ll be downright obsessed with these ultra-hydrating formulas.

Kiehl's Smooth Skin Delights $35
buy it
lancome color design collection The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Lancome.

A spectrum of full-coverage red lipsticks for slaying the holiday season and beyond.

Lancome Red Color Design Set $40
buy it
lilly lashes mink The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Lilly Lashes.

It doesn’t get more luxurious than mink lashes for the makeup wearer who loves donning the boldest beat.

Lilly Mink Lashes Ornament $25
buy it
maison margiela coffret The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Maison Margiela.

It takes time to discover a signature scent, so help someone narrow down their choices with this small library of designer fragrances.

Maison Margiela Memory Box $35
buy it

 

mario badescu travel trio The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Mario Badescu.

No matter the weather, a spritz of facial mist in the middle of a crazy day will deliver at least a few seconds of calm.

Mario Badescu Spray Trio $15
buy it
moda brushes The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Moda.

The makeup blending blushes look so fancy, they could easily be mistaken for decor.

Moda Face Blending Brushes $8.44
buy it
olive and june studio box The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Olive and June.

Olive and June’s Studio Box is a ready-to-use kit that includes everything you need for your next camera-ready mani: one color of your choice, polish remover, nail clipper, nail file, buffer, top coat, cuticle serum, and a polish bottle handle.

Olive & June Studio Box $50
buy it
peter thomas roth mask erade The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Peter Thomas Roth.

This 5-piece mask kit covers a spectrum of skincare needs and will last through dozens of self-care sessions in 2020.

Peter Thomas Roth Mask-Erade $19
buy it
plant apothecary body washes The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Plant Apothecary.

These travel-friendly body cleansers are for the friend or family member who always has a work trip or vacay on her calendar.

Plant Apothecary Body Washes $35
buy it
saje dreamer set The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Saje Wellness.

Saje’s Sleep Routine Kit include a lightweight eye shade, calming Tranquility Mist, and a Sleep Well Oil Blend to breathe in before you get some shut-eye.

Saje Wellness Sleep Kit $30
buy it
st tropez kit The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

St. Tropez.

The brand’s lightweight, streak-free mousse tanner is housed inside an adorable pouch covered in Pulitzer’s signature bold print.

St. Tropez Lilly Pulitzer Kit $48
buy it
the ordinary no brainer set The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

The Ordinary.

This beginner-friendly kit includes post-cleansing products for your morning and night skincare routines.

The Ordinary No-Brainer Set $29
buy it
ulta flirty flawless collection The Ultimate Under $50 Gift Guide For Every Type of Beauty Vibe

Ulta.

This massive, yet affordable makeup kit has any and everything you need to pull off a plethora of makeup looks; from no makeup-makeup to bold, special occasion moments.

Ulta Flirty & Flawless Set $29.99
buy it

