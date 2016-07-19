The Very Best Highlighters for Every Skin Tone

The good news: Choosing the right highlighter isn’t nearly as difficult as, say, choosing the right foundation, insofar as it doesn’t entail slapping 10 different shades on your jawline in the poor lighting of a Sephora before sending out a distress signal to the nearest sales associate, who gives you 10 more to try. That process can be exhausting, so finding a highlighter you’ll want to wear every day ain’t no thang by comparison.

For their part, highlighters are intended to be universally flattering—or, rather, to “work” on every skin tone on the spectrum. But the universal nature of color can only go so far, and why wouldn’t you want a highlighter that truly works for you instead of just… “working”? Seems like a fair request.

Here, we—alone with help from real people (on Reddit) who really know what they’re talking about—culled a selection of the best highlighters for every skin tone, from the palest pale to the deepest deep, to make your decision that much easier.