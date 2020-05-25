High-Performing Makeup Brushes For The Perfect Highlight

Scroll To See More Images

Aside from finding the right highlighter formula—the right shade for your skin tone, the right texture, and one that’s not overly glittery—often requires a good amount of trial and error. However, equally as important as your formula, whether liquid, cream, or powder, is finding the best brush to apply the product evenly and precisely. Just like your other staples in your brush collection, using a solid and perfectly-angled brush to apply your highlight will make a notable difference in the overall results (and it will make your life a lot easier too).

Whether you prefer a natural, sweat-like glow or prefer to go all out with the luminous strobing technique, the quality and design of your brush are essential to getting that coveted dewy look down without winding up looking like a full-on disco ball (unless that’s the look you’re going after, of course). With so many brush designs on the market, it can be tough to pin down the best ones to help you nail a radiant glow. To make the search a bit easier, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite highlighting brushes to try out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Bella and Bear Brush

This densely packed and ultra-soft angled brush allows you to contour and highlight with both cream and powder highlighters. The design and shape allows for extra precision and control, allowing you to customize your glow level to your liking.

2. EcoTools Define & Highlight Duo

This set of two brushes contains one to help you chisel out your angles with your favorite contouring product and a fan-shaped brush for applying your highlighter to enhance the high points of your face.

3. Wet n Wild Fan Brush

This affordable fan brush gives you the utmost control over your highlighting look, hugging your angles, and applying as much or as little product as you desire. It’s designed with Polymax fibers that feel just like natural hair.