Heated Eyelash Curlers are the Underrated Beauty Tool Missing From Your Collection

Whether you wear mascara or prefer to go without it, curling your eyelashes can make a huge impact on your overall beauty look—even if you don’t plan to wear any makeup at all. Not only do eyelash curlers help your lashes look more full and voluminous, but they also help open up your eye altogether, giving your eyes a more “awake” effect. If your lash curler is the one desert island beauty item you simply refuse to be without, it may be time to upgrade your basic model to a heated version.

It may sound daunting—and, not to mention, potentially dangerous—but, these elevated eye-enhancers are surprisingly easy to use (so no, you won’t burn yourself) and help create a longer-lasting and bolder curl than conventional curlers. Just like heat styling tools for your the hair on your head, these heated lash tools work in the very same way to help deliver a more intense curl that holds all day (especially when you add mascara on top). If you’re ready to get your hands on one of your own, scroll through below to check out one of these affordable heated eyelash curlers to test out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Dust2Oasis Heated Eyelash Curler

Designed with three different heat settings to customize the intensity of your curl, this heated lash curling tool is ready to use within just ten seconds of powering it on. The rechargeable model is also comes with an eyelash comb to help you separate your lashes and remove mascara clumps.

2. TOUCHBeauty Heated Eyelash Curler

Crafted with a silicone pad for added comfort and protection against burns, this heated curling tool delivers dramatic lash-enhancing effects without causing any damage or breakage.

3. Godefroy PermaCurl Eyelash Curler Warming Station

This eyelash curling two-piece set comes with a curler and a heating station. The station is also compatible to use with most standard metal eyelash curler and features an automatic shut-off that turns off after ten minutes.