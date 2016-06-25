The 8 Coolest New Beauty and Wellness Innovations on Kickstarter Right Now

Believe it or not, crowdfunding platform Kickstarter is good for more than just tricking strangers into pledging over $50,000 for you to make potato salad: A quick sweep of the site’s most popular pages yields hundreds of smart, interesting projects all over the spectrum, particularly in the wellness and beauty categories.

More so than any generation before us, we’re a culture collectively fixated on finding the most innovative ways to live our best lives. From a self-contained ecosystem for your kitchen to a personal trainer that only exists inside a set of earphones, these now-shoppable groundbreaking ideas and inventions are proof that modern technology has given us much more than just carpal tunnel, neck strain, and Vine stars—even if they’re nowhere near as delicious as potato salad.