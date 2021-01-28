Headband Wigs Are Trending Like Crazy & Here Are My Favorites

The ’70s fashion hair accessory is back—with a modern update. If you often find yourself falling into a rabbit hole on Instagram watching wig videos, you’ve probably seen so-called headband wigs exploding all over your timeline. This type of unit, sometimes referred to as a headband half wig, is made with a piece of material at the wig’s base that mimics a headband.

Headband wigs offer an easy-to-wear option that requires nothing more than your natural hair being slicked back or braided down under. If you’re not a pro at applying wigs, headband wigs are a great option. Not only does it not require any combs, clips or glue, but it also tends to look more natural than lace wigs.

While headband wigs may have seemed to appear out of thin air, making it even harder to decide which type of wig is suited for your needs, it was, in fact, a response to lace production shortages during the beginning of the pandemic. Wig-wearers were having trouble finding quality lace wigs early during the pandemic. Plus, spending more time indoors is all the more reason to find lower maintenance alternatives to help you slay at home.

Headband wigs may have been a response to a temporary hiccup in the wig industry, but the ease of application has won over wig-wearers ranging from novice to expert. It’s safe to say that headband wigs aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. In case you need some help venturing off into the wonderful world, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite wig units to guide you through the process.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Her Given Hair Coily Headband Wig

The company has created a few gorgeous textured headband wigs to channel your natural texture in a matter of minutes. If your wash-and-go typically requires a large chunk of time, having this headband wig at your disposal may come in handy.

UNice Body Wave Headband Human Hair Wig

The glam goddess in you deserves this full-bodied wig available in lengths from 12-28 inches.

RPG Show Brown Highlights Yaki Textured Headband Wig

This pink headband wig is just about the easiest way to get trendy highlights.

My First Wig Leo – Zodiac Collection Human Hair Ombre Curly

There’s no doubt in our minds that the Leo-themed headband wig will be a conversation starter, even if it’s just on your weekly Target run.

Clione Kinky Curly Headband Wig

Full is not even the word to describe the volume on this affordable synthetic kinky-curly afro wig. If you’re on the hunt for a statement wig, this is it.

Recifeya Hair Headband Wig

You may not be spending much time poolside or at the beach this year, but that doesn’t mean you wear this water wave textured headbang wig. We recommend keeping keep a spray bottle with water handy to keep this hair texture moisturized and defined.

Ali Pearl Headband Wig

Don’t sleep on short curly wigs. Compared to their longer counterparts, the ringlets are just as beautiful but much more manageable. This particular curly headband wig comes with three headbands and one scarf for you to switch up your look.

Luvme Kinky Straight Headband Wig

If you have type 4 hair, kinky straight wigs are a must for your arsenal. The best thing about kinky straight textured wigs (besides the fact that they mimic straightened natural hair perfectly) is that they’re versatile. You can wear it in its natural kinky/crimped state, straighten it or even pump up the volume by adding curls.

K’ryssma Headband Wig

This affordable synthetic wig comes with multiple different headband prints so there are endless possibilities.