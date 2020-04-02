Gorgeous Head Wraps to Practice Twisting and Turning at Home

I’ve missed many trains and Uber pools because I just couldn’t give up trying a head wrap style outside of my go-to front knot. Even if I reached a point where it became clear that my goal was a lost cause, I would keep manipulating the fabric because doing my actual hair underneath would’ve taken longer. Under normal circumstances, I wouldn’t take the time to find a YouTube tutorial for assistance. However, since my commute no longer exists, grabbing hold of the best head wraps and going at it until I master something is more probable than ever.

My love for head wraps goes beyond using them as something to cover up a bad hair day. I love playing with different fabrics, wearing bold colors that I otherwise wouldn’t bat an eyelash at and most importantly, supporting the people who make them. Being that the head wrap is a pillar of hair maintenance and style for Black women, it should come as no surprise that the best options are F.U.B.U. (for us, by us). To that same point, I won’t discredit the affordable options from big-box retailers because sometimes, I just need to cut back on spending.

Ahead, seven of my favorite head wrap brands for practicing a new style (and killing time) at home.

The Wrap Life Classic Ruby Woah Flow Head Wrap

The Wrap Life is sitting pretty in the upper echelon of head wraps you can shop online. The brand tops itself with every collection and the latest—a range of lightweight “Classic Flow” fabrics—is beyond chic. Thankfully, there are still a few colors up for grabs, including this vibrant red that clearly pops with a matching lipstick.

ASOS DESIGN Leopard Print Headscarf

“Head wrap” probably isn’t the first word or item that comes to mind when you think of big-box retailers like ASOS, but lo and behold, there is an impressive amount of options at affordable prices. You can snag a solid-colored wrap for under $20 or a patterned version for a few dollars more.

Fanm Djanm Cu Wrap

This small-batch brand is run by Paola Mathé (above), one of the smartest and most stylish women I follow on Instagram. Her ever-evolving collection of wraps is crafted by a small, dedicated team and the designs are so sophisticated and chic. For example, this edgy metallic head wrap almost looks like leather but is actually made of spandex that allows for more versatility and stretch (a major plus for people with locs or long hair).

The Urban Turbanista Jersey Knit Head Wrap

For head wraps that look elevated but won’t cost an arm and a leg, The Urban Turbanista is your best bet. The online shop offers a wide range of fabrics and patterns, but my favorite is definitely the jersey knit head wrap that can be stretched and manipulated into just about any shape.

Cee Cee’s Closet NYC Kamaria Head Wrap

These beginner-friendly head wraps are made in Nigeria with comfy cotton material and available in prints that will undoubtedly turn heads. If solid colors bore you, this brand alone will satisfy your need to stand out for every and any occasion.

Loza Tam Front Knot Turban

On the other hand, if you can’t be bothered with twisting and turning and wrapping to find that perfectly comfortable look, Loza Tam’s luxe, satin-lined turbans are pre-tied. All you need to do is simply place one on top of your head. Plus, the added satin benefit ensures your hair won’t get dry and matted underneath.

Royal House of Wraps Le Vie en Violette Head Wrap

Prepare to feel blessed and highly favored when you put on one of these boldly-printed head wraps. Not only are the fabrics a hodge-podge of stunning shade combos; the wrap itself is also big enough to hold longer, thicker hairstyles.

