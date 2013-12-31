Just In Case: 10 Surprisingly Effective Hangover Cures

For better or worse, New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year, and the day after is largely recognized as the one in which you’re in dire need of a little hangover help. So, in case you’re planning on going going big tonight—or even if you think there’s a possibility that you might over-indulge a tad at dinner with friends—we’re here to help!

We did some research and came up with 10 surprisingly effective ways to combat a hangover. Whether it’s sipping Sprite (really!) or making yourself a really big egg sandwich for breakfast, these methods all offer different ways to battle the various symptoms of a hangover: nausea, headache, fatigue, and everything else. Read on for how to ring in the new year feeling your absolute best!

1. Sprite

This super-accessible soda may be a miracle cure for even the worst hangovers—a claim which science has backed up. According to an October study conducted by a group of researchers in China, Sprite (and soda water, Sprite’s less-tasty cousin) effectively breaks down acetaldehyde, a metabolite of ethanol. Don’t buy it? Read the findings here!

2. Egg Drop Soup

The standard egg drop soup you can get at any Chinese place is the “perfect hangover food,” according to a StyleCaster editor. “It’s salty and fatty but doesn’t require too much out of you. I swear by it.” Translation: this particular dish doesn’t exactly require you to chew, so you won’t be expending unnecessary energy eating when your reserves are already super low. And the excessive levels of salt can help to nurse your temporarily malnourished body back to life.

3. Chocolate

Straight-up chocolate is allegedly a great way to soothe the pains of a hangover. Not only does it give you your necessary dose of sugar, but something in the enzymes found in chocolate is supposed to help you regain your nerve impulses, which are often deadened by alcohol. Our recommendation: reach for something super dark, at least 65% Cacao or more.

4. Pedialyte

“It’s a little creepy to keep in your fridge if you, er, don’t have a kid—but it works wonders,” according to one StyleCaster staffer. And this makes total sense, since Pedialyte’s official purpose is to rehydrate dehydrated infants and provide a massive amount of nutrients in a relatively small, easy-to-digest serving. And since hungover adults are basically reduced to overgrown babies, this adds up perfectly.

5. Apple Cider Vinegar

You may be noticing a theme here: food items that are extremely high in sodium and/or salt seem to find themselves on pretty much every list of popular hangover cures. Holistic health experts suggest, contrarily, that all you need is a spoonful of apple cider vinegar. It contains enzymes that help dissolve unwanted foreign bodies in your system (read: the stuff your liver produces after processing alcohol). It also gives you a shot of nutrients that were recently depleted: potassium, calcium, magnesium, sodium and iron.

6. Eggs

There’s a reason certain breakfast sandwiches are often referred to as a go-to hangover food. Not only are they delicious, but eggs contain a substance called cysteine that breaks down acetaldehyde, the toxin in alcohol that often causes hangovers.

7. Coconut Water

One of the main causes of hangovers is dehydration—often, the more you drink alcohol, the less cognizant you are of the lack of water you’re putting into your body (alcohol itself is a very dehydrating substance.) There’s nothing like good old-fashioned water to cure what ails you, but you may as well take it one step further and drink coconut water, which boasts even more hydrating power and potassium levels than the stuff that comes from your tap.

8.Exercise

As difficult as it might be, if you can tear yourself away from the bed and get in a little bit of exercise, your body will thank you. Activities like yoga and even a brief run—really, anything that gets your blood pumping and starts the sweat pouring—have excellent detoxifying effects. Just exercise enough to break a sweat, then do a bit of light stretching—specifically spinal twists and backbends, to wring out your spine—and you’ll feel much better afterward.

9. Sublingual Vitamin B Drops

Remember when Lindsay Lohan was in her hard-partying days and claimed that she lived on a diet of coffee and vitamin B shots? There’s a reason: fans of the vital nutrient claim it works wonders when it comes to detoxifying. You can buy drops that go under your tongue online, and the recommended dosage is three drops before you go out drinking, and three more drops when you head to bed.

10. Bread

When all else fails, reach for the carbs. Bread is ideal, but things like crackers can work too; the dense carbohydrates help to soak up any additional acids in your stomach, which cause nausea, and the sugars therein also help to elevate your depleted blood sugar levels. The result: a settled stomach and a general heightened feeling of well-being.