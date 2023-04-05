The Best Hand Soap To Show Off on Your Bathroom Counter

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Though you might be thinking, it’s literally just hand wash, there’s just something about having a soap you love on your counter to make a chore a little nicer. Not to mention, how living through a pandemic taught us the importance of washing our hands. The best hand soap isn’t about price or luxe packaging. It’s about how it makes you feel, how it smells, how your hands feel. And let us tell you, there are options.

We rounded up some of the best hand soaps on the market, some with ultra-simple, sustainable ingredients and others with luxury fragrances that’ll make you want to buy it in perfume form. Some cost less than $6 and others are a splurge at a whopping $70. Many are meant to be refilled so choose a bottle you’ll be happy to look at day after day for months. Check out our faves below and don’t forget to wash for the entirety of “Happy Birthday.” Twice.

Sidia The Hand Exfoliant

It’s not cheap, but Sidia’s exfoliating cleanser has skincare-like benefits your hands crave. The gel is infused with perlite to soften, rambutan to smooth fine lines and avocado oil to nourish. Plus, the Bergamot and Vetiver scent makes your bathroom smell like a spa.

Blueland Hand Soap Starter Set

Just pop in a tablet of this ultra-clean, sustainable soap

, add water, and you get a foaming hand wash with scent that smells way more expensive than its price tag. The hypoallergenic formula is even great for kids and pets!

Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Wash

TikTokers are always wondering if Aesop’s hand wash is “worth it” and we’d say if it’s in your budget, you might become obsessed with it. That’s especially true for this exfoliating wash featuring finely milled pumice to gently cleanse and leave your hands seriously smooth.

Homecourt Steeped Rose Hand Wash

We told you how calming and inviting Homecourt’s Room Deodorants are and the hand wash is no different. Featuring the same favorite scents, the formula contains argan oil to moisturize, Australian hibiscus flower extract to hydrate and coconut-derived surfactants to remove dirt without stripping skin.

The Handmade Soap Co. Lemongrass & Cedarwood Hand Wash

While you’re shopping Ulta Beauty’s huge sales, pick up this uplifting lemongrass and cedarwood hand wash that’s perfect for masking kitchen scents.

Grove Co. Hand Soap Sheets

This dissolvable sheets are made with plant-based ingredients and come in fully recyclable paper packaging. Keep them in your car on a sheet in your purse for a sustainable clean on-the-go. The Island Orchid scent is a collaboration with Drew Barrymore.

Nest New York Grapefruit Hand Lotion & Liquid Soap Set

Give your bathroom a major makeover with this two-piece hand lotion and hand wash set. The fragrance features notes of pink pomelo grapefruit, watery green notes, lily of the valley and coriander blossom — just like your fave Nest candles.

Cleancult Liquid Hand Soap Glass Dispenser

This chic, minimalist dispenser is shatter-resistant and dishwasher-safe so you’l have it for a long time. Fill it with the brand’s Liquid Hand Soap Refill made with aloe vera and essential oils.

Diptyque Softening Hand Wash

This mild, non-stripping hand wash contains notes of lavender and rosemary floral water, plus lavender honey. It makes a great gift for any luxury beauty fan.

Byredo Rose Hand Wash

Byredo fragrance fans know how gorgeous the brand’s hand wash smells, especially this Poivre rose and framboise scent. Talk about a luxe bathroom update.

Ouai Hand Wash

Did you know your fave haircare brand makes a hand wash with the same cult-fave scents!? It’s even exfoliating with biodegradable jojoba esters, as well as cleansing castor oil and a soothing avocado, rosehip and jojoba oil blend.

Elorea Joy Hand Wash

This gentle hand wash has an uplifting scent of Jeju mandarins and grapefruit. Plus, the vitamin-enriched, plant-based formula leaves hand soft.

Gelo Foaming Hand Soap

Simply pop in one of the plant-based refill pods and add water. You get a foaming hand wash

that smells like cucumber water at a spa.

Kiehl’s Liquid Hand Soap

Coconut-derived cleansers, vitamin E and botanical extracts ensures this grapefruit-scented hand soap doesn’t leave skin dry.

Bath & Body Works Gingham Gorgeous Gentle & Clean Foaming Hand Soap

Bath & Body Works’ hand soaps are a cult classic for a reason. The scents transport you back into time. This spring-ready one features a light floral fragrance with peach nectar and peony blooms.