12 Lowkey Hand Sanitizers Made by Some of Our Favorite Beauty Brands

When we first hunkered down on safer-at-home orders, it was pretty much impossible to find essentials at the store such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies. It’s gotten a little easier but hand sanitizer is one product that is still continually sold out. Well, did you know some of the best hand sanitizer is actually coming from beauty brands now? It’s true. Both luxury and indie brands have added hand sanitizer to their offerings and most (if not all) are donating to those in need, too.

We rounded up some of our favorite hand sanitizers made from beauty brands that are available to purchase—for now. Grab them before they sell out. Each includes at least 60 percent alcohol, which is the minimum amount the CDC recommends. (This isn’t the time for alcohol-free varieties!) Many also include hand-softening ingredients in addition to germ-fighters to give your hands a little care.

Of course, hand sanitizer doesn’t replace hand washing. When you get home or find a bathroom, wash up for at least 20 seconds. But in a pinch when you’re somewhere without access to soap and water, these are clutch for keeping your hands as germ-free as possible. But still, don’t touch your face.

Neat Hand Sanitizing Gel

Nomad Haircare recently got into the hand sanitizing game. Neat contains 62 percent alcohol and moisturizing aloe vera gel.

St. Rose Shield Rinse-Free Wash

Luxury fragrance brand St. Rose launched this refillable hand sanitizer with 80 percent organic sugar cane ethanol for germ-fighting and sustainable Australian sandalwood for scent.

Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer

Founder Katie Sturino had already created this hand sanitizer before lockdown but now it’s flying off the shelves faster than ever. Squeaky Clean features 62 percent plant-based alcohol, as well as marula oil, sweet almond oil and aloe.

Orly Hand Sanitizer Spray

This nail polish brand is now selling a 4-pack of hand sanitizers with essential ingredients including 75 percent isopropyl alcohol.

Nala Free-From Hand Sanitizer

Natural deodorant brand Nala rolled out a hand sanitizer with 63 percent isopropyl alcohol, as well as eucalyptus, tea tree, and manuka oil. Get one free with a $75 purchase.

Skylar Hand Sanitizer Gel

This yummy fragrance brand’s hand sanitizer gel is 62 percent alcohol plus notes of jasmine tea and lemon leaves.

Lather Hand Sanitizer With Moisturizing Aloe

This clean beauty brand’s hand sanitizer features moisturizing aloe vera and antioxidant-rich green tea extract with the 65 percent alcohol.

SpaRitual Hand Sanitizer Spray

Sustainable vegan beauty brand, SpaRitual is producing 75 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizers with a charitable spin.

By Humankind Hand Sanitizer

Clean self-care brand By Humankind launched its hand sanitizer (in grapefruit and unscented) in eco-friendly aluminum bottles.

Clark’s Botanicals Hand Sanitizer

This skincare brand switched its production to hand sanitizer with 71 percent ethyl alcohol.

CHI Organic Gardens Moisturizing Hand Sanitizer

Haircare brand CHI launched aloe vera-infused hand sanitizer with 77 percent ethyl alcohol.

Tonymoly Aloe Chok Chok 62% Alcohol Hand Sanitizing Gel

This K-beauty favorite‘s hand gel contains 62 percent alcohol as well as aloe water and witch hazel to leave skin moisturized.