The Best Hand Sanitizer Wipes to Keep in Your Coat Pocket

What’s more important than sanitizing right now? (While I’ve got you—go wash your hands!) But seriously, hygiene isn’t a novel concept but the current times call for hand-washing to go into overdrive. So in addition to your traditional gel hand sanitizer and hand sanitizer sprays, it seems everyone is trying to get their hands on (literally) the best hand sanitizer wipes too.

Per nationwide recommendations, alcohol-based formulas are effective and should be used before and after leaving the house, going to the bathroom, touching your phone, and literally every other scenario that puts our hands in contact with germs. The only problem is…everything we should be stocking up on is out of stock. But thankfully, hand sanitizer wipes are still up for grabs and more importantly–affordable. Keep reading to get your fair share and if you can, invest in a moisturizing hand wash for the house and hand cream to offset the inevitable side effects of alcohol-heavy formulas on your skin.

KOOMTOOM Disposable Wet Wipes

This multifunctional wipes are safely saturated in a 75% isopropyl alcohol for quick and effective disinfecting.

Invinio Hand Wet Wipes

These non-woven, multifunctional wipes are also saturated in a 75% isopropyl alcohol and can be used on your hands, phone surfaces, computer keyboards, and more.

Fresh Days Hand Wet Wipes

The spunlace fabric and pure water formula of these disinfecting wipes may feel a bit more soothing for those with ultra-sensitive skin.

Sanitex Antibacterial Hand Wipes

These freshly-scented wipes offer even more soothing benefits with a formula that includes aloe vera.

CleanWell Botanical Disinfecting Wipes

For those who don’t want to compromise a clean beauty routine, these essential oil-infused wipes are made with thymol, a plant-based active ingredient that kills bacteria and viruses botanically.

EO Lavender Hand Sanitizing Wipes

Organic alcohol, purified water, an essential oil blend and more make up the formula that saturates these biodegradable wipes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.