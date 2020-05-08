9 Hand Sanitizer Sprays For Double-Duty Cleansing Your Hands and Phone

Up until about three months ago, hand-washing was hardly a topic of conversation. For the most part, we did it after using the bathroom, before cooking or touching food, and other randomly necessary times. Now, we still follow those guidelines but make a point of doing it even more because that’s what the current times call for. And while water and soap are said to be the smartest method, investing in a hand sanitizer spray wouldn’t hurt either.

Nowadays, getting your antibacterial fix online feels like a neverending battle—products sell out fast. So much so, that beauty brands have started making their own hand sanitizers to address shortages and donate resources (monetary and otherwise) to hospital workers and non-profit groups. But whether you get your hand sanitizer from a nail polish site or your local Target, sprays offer double-duty, on-the-go benefits. In other words, after you’re done spraying your hands, you can also spray your phone, notorious breeding ground for germs.

Ahead, some of the best hand sanitizer sprays to keep in your pocket, all made with the CDC‘s alcohol percentage recommendation in mind.

Honeydew Hand Sanitizer Spray

This 8oz spray is a straightforward fragrance-free, sensitive skin-friendly spray made with 75% isopropyl alcohol for effective antibacterial benefits.

iS CLINICAL Hand Sanitizer Spray

Though this brand is typically known for its facial skincare solutions, this launch is a direct response to the times, an 80% alcohol solution that also includes glycerin and purified water for hydration. For every sanitizer purchased, one will be donated to a hospital worker.

Touchland Power Mist

This derm-tested, travel-friendly sanitizer includes aloe and essentials to offset the drying effects of ethyl alcohol.

Dr. Bronners Organic Hand Sanitizer Spray

For those who stick to a strictly clean beauty routine, Dr. Bronners’s formula is made with organic fair trade ethyl alcohol, water, organic peppermint oil, and organic glycerin to stop germs on-the-go and act as an air freshener, too.

Nature’s Fusion Hand Sanitizer Spray

You’ll love the cinnamon scent of this 70% alcohol spray also formulated with nourishing aloe vera and a Dragon’s Breath essential oil blend.

ORLY Hand Sanitizer Spray-4 Pack

This no-frills sanitizer spray from the nail polish brand exceeds the CDC’s recommendation with 75% isopropyl alcohol, in addition to glycerin, hydrogen peroxide, and purified water.

Additionally, “the first batch of 10,000 units will be donated to the City of Los Angeles with a special emphasis on serving the city’s at-risk homeless population.”

Nala Free-From Hand Sanitizer Spray

This 63% isopropyl alcohol solution is a clean alternative made with high-grade eucalyptus, tea tree, and manuka oils, all of which have antimicrobial properties. The brand is also donating 10% of proceeds to Covenant House Vancouver, an organization that aids homeless youth.

SpaRitual Hand Sanitizer Spray-4 Pack

Like ORLY, SpaRitual also teamed with its parent company ORLY International, Inc. to create a 4-ingredient hand sanitizer whose proceeds will be donated to the City of Los Angeles for serving the city’s homeless population.

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Touch Hand Sanitizer Spray

Perhaps the sweetest smelling sanitizer on this list comes from Sol de Janeiro, whose spray is a whopping 80% alcohol for effective cleansing. Additionally, 100% of the profits will benefit “Bayada Home Healthcare and their home health care staff who care for the elderly and the most vulnerable.” 10,000 hand sanitizers have also been donated to the same organization.

