The Best Antibacterial Lotions to Use After Washing Your Hands for 20 Seconds

While everyone is nervous about Coronavirus, the best thing you can do if you’re currently healthy is to listen to the CDC. One of the most important instructions we should all be doing is washing our hands for at least 20 seconds. So, we rounded up the best hand sanitizer lotion to help keep you healthy. These aren’t a substitute for handwashing, of course, but they can help kill germs in addition to hydrating your hands. With all this extra washing, your hands might be feeling a bit raw and need a little extra love.

The best part about these antibacterial lotions? They aren’t sold out—just yet, at least. They’re great for travel when you want to kill those 99.99 percent of germs and know you’re heading to wash your hands soon. Many of these also contain skin moisturizers as well as barrier-protecting ingredients such as shea butter that will help keep soft and smooth to the touch and the elements out.

There’s a hand sanitizer lotion depending on how you want your hands to feel and smell. Prefer totally fragrance-free? We’ve got you covered. Or maybe you want to smell some calming lavender as you’re reading the news. You don’t have to spend a bunch of money, either. There’s no reason to drain your bank account when soap and water work just fine. But you might as well spend a few bucks and treat yourself to hydrated hands—at least until the next time you wash them. Shop some of our favorites, below.

Avlo Travel & Cruise Protective Hand Lotion

Pack this travel-sized lotion in your handbag for germ-killing on the go.

Dermaglove Medical Scented Sanitizer Hand Science

This pH-balancing moisturizer promises to hydrate hands for up to eight hours.

GermBloc Hand Sanitizer Lotion

This alcohol-free hand sanitizer says it won’t dry out your hands.

R&R I.C. Hand Sanitizer Lotion

Another alcohol-free choice is this lotion that contains vitamins A, D, and E.

Saje Wellness Clean Hands Cleansing Hand Lotion

This lotion smooths skin and leaves behind a subtle scent of lavender and patchouli.

Thursday Plantation Tea Tree Antiseptic Cream

Tea tree oil treats dry and inflamed skin, while gently antiseptic kills germs.

Waltz Free Hand Sanitizer Lotion

Like the others, this lotion doesn’t replace washing your hands but it will hydrate skin and kill germs with seven moisturizers and six botanical extracts.

