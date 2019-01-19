The Luxurious, At-Home Treatment Your Dry Hands Deserve This Winter

Scroll To See More Images

Whether masking is an absolutely vital part of the skin care process is relative to the person. Some of us are happy to cleanse, tone and moisturize and others prefer throwing serums, eye creams and futuristic tools–like an LED mask–into the mix. Personally, we count ourselves part of the group that believes the unnecessarily extra, but ultimately beneficial, parts of our routine are what make it worth doing. And more often than not, hand masks definitely make the cut.

No, they’re not nearly as popular as the ones we put on our face, but come winter, are they not a little slice of hydrating heaven? When you’ve washed your hands dozens of times to avoid catching the office cold, braved the snow to grab lunch and touched the gross subway railing daily, your hands are left dryer than sandpaper. Yes, there’s also hand creams to grab when in between hand washes, but rarely do they offer the kind of moisture that truly lasts all day. In other words: we just gave you an excuse to put down the phone, throw on some mitts and pretend you’re in the middle of a spa, living your best life.

Ahead the best and mostly cost-effective hand masks to keep in your bathroom this winter and beyond.

Aveeno Repairing Cica Hand Mask

Cica, short for cicatrisation, refers to the process in which tissue under the skin repairs itself after injury. By confining your hands to these masks for 10 minutes, you’re intensifying that process with the help of moisturizing ingredients like glycerin and shea butter.

$3.49 at Walgreens

NAILS INC. Thirsty Hands Super Hydrating Hand Mask

Made with lighter plant extracts and rich shea butter, the insides of these decorative hand masks work to smooth and hydrate chapped hands.

$8 at Sephora

Dr. Jart+ Dermask Hand Hydrating Mask

In addition to a specially formulated essence for softening hands, there’s also a phyto-keratin ingredient for treating the cuticles and nail beds.

$12 at Sephora

Le Mini Macaron Sweet Mandarin Hand Mask

This food-grade hand mask softens the hands using a tasty mix of mandarin orange, fig and ginkgo biloba extracts.

$4.99 at Le Mini Macaron

Karuna Age-Defying Hand Mask

A mask and serum in one that can be best described as a much-needed spa appointment, just for your dry, chapped hands.

$9.50 at Ulta

Patchology Perfect Ten Self-Warming Hand & Cuticle Mask

Using a unique insulation system, these hand mitts create a heat barrier as you slip them on. Once you’re warmed up, a mix of macadamia oil, shea butter and rosehip oil work on restoring and hydrating ultra-dry skin.

$10 at Ulta

LUSH Golden Handshake Hot Hand Mask

Though this isn’t a paper mask, the avocado and argan oil mixture does thicken once mixed with water, creating a creamy lotion that can sit on the hands for up to 15 minutes.

$4.95 at LUSH

Starskin Nourishing Double-Layer Hand Mask Gloves

Made with a whopping 16 botanicals and rich shea butter, this double-layer mask creates a warming effect so the ingredients can melt into the skin.

$5.99 at Amazon

Dermovia Dry Mask Waterless Hand Mask

No sticky residue to be found in these mitts, made with over 80 percent active ingredients to hydrate and penetrate your outer layers for more lasting results.

$20 at Dermovia

Nannette de Gaspe Restorative Techstile Masque

There’s a reason this one is on the pricier end. 94 percent natural, dermatologically-tested and paraben-free, its ingredients list is a dream team of healing hydrators. They include tetrapeptides for promoting even skin tone, a slew of butters for replenishing dry skin and water-based extracts for giving the skin’s cell turnover a little nudge.

$75 at Nannette de Gaspe

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.