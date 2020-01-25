I Hoard Hand Cream at My Desk and These Are My Absolute Faves

Scroll To See More Images

My beauty secrets aren’t groundbreaking. I guess they aren’t really “secrets” either. Common sense is a more accurate description. They include the following: drink water, stay moisturized, wear sunscreen and mind my business. It seems easy enough, right? Well, I still struggle to slather on the SPF before my foundation, to get my eight cups of H2O in before day’s end and to keep my hands from feeling like sandpaper throughout the winter season. Thankfully, I’m a pro at minding my business and now, the proud owner of enough hand creams to fill a drugstore shelf.

To be fair, I’m a chronic hand-washer, which makes it kind of hard to keep my skin from drying out in-between bathroom breaks. I’ve tried it all—light lotions, heavy creams, oils, gel-lotions, oil mists…am I missing anything? At this point, it feels like my search for that perfect hand moisturizer will never end, but for now, I can confidently co-sign a handful that keep my fingers moisturized and ash-free while typing away at my desk. Here’s the 411 on each of them.

According to me…and a whole lot of other people, CeraVe is by far one of the best skincare brands you can find in the drugstore. I swear by their Moisturizing Cream year-round and use the ointment on my lips before bed and during the day on my hands. The “non-greasy feel” claim is totally legit. After about five minutes, a dollop-sized amount will absorb and leave behind a sheen that doesn’t feel too slippery.

This one is a newbie, but it’s already a staple in my work bag because I need to have it on my desk and my nightstand. Whether I use it on my lips, elbows or hands, this salve doesn’t feel too, salve-y, if that makes sense. What I mean is it doesn’t feel too heavy and leaves behind a nice matte finish that doesn’t leave me with greasy palms. Perhaps it has something to do with the mix of colloidal oatmeal and hemp seed oil (which is fast-absorbing on its own).

If ointments and salves aren’t your jam, I highly suggest, well, anything from Neutrogena’s HydroBoost line, including the hand gel cream. It feels so lightweight that upon application, you may actually think the moisture won’t last. Au contraire: it does, thanks to hyaluronic acid and its ability to retain whatever moisture is going beyond the surface of your skin.

When I’m feeling fancy AF, I grab this luxe option. For one, it lasts forever so you don’t have to feel weird about the slightly more expensive price (at least compared to the others on this list). Price tag aside, this hand cream is so rich, I actually recommend applying as an overnight treatment too and the scent is intoxicating.

You may already be familiar with the brand’s iconic Skin Food cream, but if you aren’t, I’ll admit it’s on the heavier side. Being that it isn’t ideal for typing on a keyboard eight hours a day, I’ve switched to the lighter version and still get the ultra-rich moisturizing benefits of the original.

Eucalyptus is my all-time favorite calming scent, so having this particular hand cream at my work desk the dose of self-care I can breathe in on an especially stressful day. Besides that, the formula is the perfect midpoint between lightweight and heavy while also absorbing quickly.

This is undoubtedly the most heavy-duty option on my list. Its formula is comprised of multiple emollient oils (eucalyptus, sesame, avocado and more), including a wax derived from olive oil, that will feel like a glove over your hands after applying.

