10 Best Mini Hand Creams to Beat the Cold

We all love when the winter time comes around and it becomes perfectly acceptable to drink two hot chocolates in one day, no questions asked. But, as much as we love winter, it’s all fun and games until you realize you have left your gloves at home, and you find your hands to be rough, cracked and seriously chilly. What’s a girl to do? Whip out her best hand cream, of course.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite hand creams to keep those hands nice and silky smooth through the winter months. Bonus: These are small enough to fit in your purse for constant hydration. From natural oils to lingering scents, your hands will be thanking you all day long.
More From Beauty High:
8 Hand Sanitizers to Help You Battle Flu Season
How to Keep Your Hands From Cracking From the Cold
Tips to Removing a No Chip Manicure
Find out which hand creams you need to stock up on to keep in your purse as the weather cools down.
Who could pass up beautiful packagaing and an awesome hand cream?
L'occitane Hand Cream $12, sephora.com
With a tiny exfoliant and a hint of brown sugar, this hand cream is definetly a necessity for dry, flaky skin.
Fresh Brown Sugar Hand Cream $18.50, sephora.com
Jam packed with nutirients and antioxidants for your skin, this cream will work wonders for your hands.
Lush Lemony Flutter $16.50, lushusa.com
An ultra hydrating, never greasy hand cream infused with 100 percent pure argan oil and shea butter, and lightly scented with a natural vanilla apricot fragrance is perfect for this time of year.
Josie Maran Argan Oil Hand Cream $22.50, sephora.com
This hand cream is super nurishing to the delicate skin of the hands and also works to heal cuticles of dryness.
Caudalie Hand and Cuticle Cream $15, sephora.com
This hand cream is worth an award, infused with macadamia nut oil, shea butter and rosa centifolia extract. This intensive cream nourishes skin so it’s noticeably smoother after each luxurious application.
Crabtree-Evelyn Rose Hand Cream $8-30, Crabtree-evelyn.com
This cream is as decadent as the name and works to heal dried skin with essential oils. It also contains rich scents such as caramel and vanilla bean.
Laura Mercier Creme Brulee Hand Cream $15, sephora.com
This beauty is enriched with natural extracts from coconut oil, shea butter and aloe. This moisturizing, quick-absorbing hand cream will leave your skin feeling soft and silky.
Tocca Beauty Crema De Mano $20, sephora.com
This non-greasy, fast absorbing formula is fragranced with a clean, fresh floral scent that works to stay on even after washing hands.
Julep Rock Star Hand Cream $20, sephora.com
For a light and refreshing effect, opt for this ginger hand lotion. It absorbs instantly, leaving no greasy, tacky after feel. Plus, it's got a refreshing zeal of bergamot, lemon and lime, so we're sold.
Origins Ginger Hand Lotion $16, sephora.com