The Best Halo Hair Extensions

Halo extensions are a new method of hair extensions, which allows you to add volume and length to your current locks without having to attach the pieces to your hair. This, of course, reduces the damage to your hair associated with traditional extension methods, such as sew-in and tape-in extensions. Halo extension sit on your head and they are securely adhered with an invisible wire as opposed to using glue, tape or microbeads. Some of the other benefits that halo extensions have to offer include how well they blend with your existing, natural strands, how easy the installation and removal processes are (seriously they can be put on or taken off in just a couple of minutes), and finally, they last longer than other extension techniques —about six to twelve months. This means they’ll cost you less and don’t require constant maintenance.

Aside from their low maintenance appeal, halo hair extensions are also super lightweight, so they feel extra comfortable on your head. Finally, you can buy halo extensions online as opposed to having to go to a stylist to have them custom ordered for you, which saves you money and gives you extra options to match your hair color seamlessly.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Sunny 18inch Platinum Blonde Halo Hair Extensions

Sunny Hair’s clip-in hair extensions are designed 100% human hair for a natural look and feature extra elastic wire and they come with an additional two clips in the package to make them extra secure.

2. Googoo 7pcs 120g Hair Extensions Clip in

These Remy hair extensions look and feel like your own hair — only softer and smoother. Not only are they available in a wide range of shades, including ombre and balayage styles, but they can also be dyed to match your current hair color as well.

3. VeSunny Ash Blonde Highlighted Halo Crown Real Hair Extensions

These natural-looking halo extensions are designed with a super lightweight construction, and the width of the weft and wire can be adjusted to suit your personal needs.