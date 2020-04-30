The Best Half Wigs for a Seamless Blend With Your Natural Hair

Though wearing wigs doesn’t necessarily require having a bad (natural) hair day as the prerequisite, let’s not overlook how convenient they are. Whether you’re going the get-up-and-go route with a glueless unit or keeping it traditional with Got2B on a lace frontal, they’re a timeless and chic way to protect your natural hair or experiment with a new look, sans damaging side effects. Still, the best half wigs are just as popular and deliver a different, but just as gratifying payoff.

Whereas 360 wigs and classic lace fronts disguise your entire head, half wigs cover just half of the head and come in a variety of styles. The most popular version covers the back half of your head, leaving the front half of your natural hair exposed to blend and/or smooth to your liking for a more realistic-looking finish. There are also “topper” half wigs that function the other way around, covering the front half of the head and exposing the back half. In recent years, half wig accessories, such as hair attached to hats, have also surged in popularity for their low-maintenance appeal and cost.

In almost all cases, half wigs are constructed with an inner mesh cap attached to a comb that can be inserted into your natural hair for a secure hold and fit. The key to a natural-looking blend is selecting a style that mirrors or closely mimics your natural hair color and texture (or the style you plan on trying). More importantly, half-wigs leave room for versatility and make it relatively easy to go back-and-forth between updos and down-dos. Ahead, some of the best cost-effective half-wigs for textured hair; from wavy bobs to classic roller sets.

Sensationnel Synthetic Instant Weave Half Wig

A heat-safe head of thick curls that move and shake like you’re in a TV commercial.

Sensationnel 100% Premium Fiber Instant Weave Synthetic Half Wig

Full bouncy waves for the wig wearer who wants to go ultra-glam with a longer hairdo.

Sensationnel Half Wig N Pony Wrap

A super sleek half-up, half-down style available in a variety of colors for pulling off a stylish and sporty vibe.

Outre Batik Quick Weave Synthetic Half Wig

If you want a salon blowout without the heat damage, this off-black wig delivers a bone straight finish with healthy-looking fullness.

Sensationnel Curls Kinks & CO Instant Weave Half Wig

This effortless-looking, shoulder-length bob is meant to mimic the shape of a roller set or fresh-out-the-salon blowout.

Outre Stunna Quick Weave Half Wig

A divalicious ombre shade and cascading curls for when you want to make a bold statement.

Bobbi Boss Miss Origin Human Blend Half Wig

Get straight to the point (literally) with this long and full-bodied unit available in nine different shades.

Freetress Equal Synthetic Half Wig

When it comes to mimicking a textured roller set with that perfect side swoop, it gets no better than this affordable synthetic unit.

Janet Collection Agatha Synthetic Hair Half Wig

Soft and loose ombre curls that were practically made for a beachside photoshoot or vacation slay.

Outre Anjou Synthetic Hair Half Wig

This medium-length half wig delivers throwback-inspired sophistication with a modern splash of color.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.