31 of the Best Hairstyles to Try This March

31 of the Best Hairstyles to Try This March

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Imaxtree

With New York, London, and Milan behind us, we’re finally nearing the tail end of Fashion Month. While that mostly means everyone will finally have a chance to catch up on everything that happened over the last few weeks—deciphering that stand-out fall trends, figuring out if no-makeup makeup will ever go away, crowning the next class of street style stars—we can finally gawk over the best hairstyles we saw backstage.

This time around, there were tons of romantic waves (Jenny Packham), lots of blunt bobs (Eckhaus Latta), and a few braids even the most plait-fatigued could get behind (Christian Siriano). And even if you’re not into what happens on the runway, you can still steal beauty inspiration from the designers—and rejoice in the fact that you can finally toss your beanie away. Ahead, 31 hairstyles to try in March, including a cool way to wear your bangs, an unfussy topknot that’ll take five seconds flat to do, and a slicked-back wet look that won’t make you look like a drowned rat—promise.

1 of 31
Messy Top-Knot
Messy Top-Knot
Photo: ImaxTree
Adorned Braid
Adorned Braid
Photo: ImaxTree
Black Ribbon
Black Ribbon
Photo: ImaxTree
Tendrils
Tendrils
Photo: ImaxTree
Tied Up
Tied Up
Photo: ImaxTree
Sharp Center-Part
Sharp Center-Part
Photo: ImaxTree
Glossy Bun
Glossy Bun
Photo: ImaxTree
Natural Curls
Natural Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
The Updated Farrah Fawcett
The Updated Farrah Fawcett
Photo: ImaxTree
Straight-Across Bangs
Straight-Across Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
Twisted Sister
Twisted Sister
Photo: ImaxTree
Faux-Hawk
Faux-Hawk
Photo: ImaxTree
Brushed-Out Crimps
Brushed-Out Crimps
Photo: ImaxTree
The Comb-Over
The Comb-Over
Photo: ImaxTree
Twisted Up
Twisted Up
Photo: ImaxTree
Wispy Bangs
Wispy Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
The Hair Tuck
The Hair Tuck
Photo: ImaxTree
Blunt Bob
Blunt Bob
Photo: ImaxTree
Glossy Ponytail
Glossy Ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
Roped Up
Roped Up
Photo: ImaxTree
Teased Rope-Ponytail
Teased Rope-Ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
Glossy Crimps
Glossy Crimps
Photo: ImaxTree
Romantic Half-Back
Romantic Half-Back
Photo: ImaxTree
Deep Side-Part
Deep Side-Part
Photo: ImaxTree
Headband
Headband
Photo: ImaxTree
Milkmaid Braids
Milkmaid Braids
Photo: ImaxTree
French-Braided Crown Ponytail
French-Braided Crown Ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
Updated Bedhead
Updated Bedhead
Photo: ImaxTree
'70s Shag
'70s Shag
Photo: ImaxTree
The Wet Look IRL
The Wet Look IRL
Photo: ImaxTree
Slicked Back
Slicked Back
Photo: ImaxTree

