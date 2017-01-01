31 So-Pretty Hairstyle Ideas to Copy This Month

We know, we know: You’re probably not going to get out of bed for most of the day, and if by some miracle you make it out the door, you’re sure as hell not doing your hair. That’s fair—you just spent 31 straight days braiding and twisting and curling and teasing and whatever else it took to get “holiday party-ready,” whatever that means. Today, you rest.
But tomorrow’s a new day, and even though you might not have to tease your hair into a half-up-slicked-back-reverse-French-braided bun, you don’t have to resort to the ol’ wash-and-go. Ahead, 31 easy hairstyles to try this month that don’t take four hands and a double-jointed wrist to complete.
Wrap-Around Ponytail
Photo:
Imaxtree
Subtle Side-Tuck
Photo:
Imaxtree
Sloppy Low Bun
Photo:
Imaxtree
Loose Beach Waves
Photo:
Imaxtree
Wet-Look Bun
Photo:
Imaxtree
Playful Fringe
Photo:
Imaxtree
Subtle Side-Part
Photo:
Imaxtree
Reverse French Braid
Photo:
Imaxtree
Pinned-Back Waves
Photo:
Imaxtree
Slicked Back
Photo:
Imaxtree
Haphazard Braided Ponytail
Photo:
Imaxtree
Modern Bedhead
Photo:
Imaxtree
Rumpled Waves
Photo:
Imaxtree
Zigzag Tooth Headband
Photo:
Imaxtree
Slicked-Back Ponytail
Photo:
Imaxtree
Metal Hair Accessory
Photo:
Imaxtree
Teased Ends
Photo:
Imaxtree
Wide Headband
Photo:
Imaxtree
Natural Curls
Photo:
Imaxtree
Long Braids
Photo:
Imaxtree
Skinny Headband
Photo:
Imaxtree
Texturized and Choppy
Photo:
Imaxtree
Coiled Bun
Photo:
Imaxtree
Sleek Layers
Photo:
Imaxtree
Braided Bun
Photo:
Imaxtree
Half-Braided Ponytail
Photo:
Imaxtree
Au Naturel
Photo:
Imaxtree
Sweeping Bangs
Photo:
Imaxtree
Brushed-Out Finger Waves
Photo:
Imaxtree
Light Pink
Photo:
Imaxtree
