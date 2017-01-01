StyleCaster
Share

31 So-Pretty Hairstyle Ideas to Copy This Month

What's hot
StyleCaster

31 So-Pretty Hairstyle Ideas to Copy This Month

Lauren Caruso
by
Best Hairstyles January 2017
32 Start slideshow
Photo: Imaxtree

We know, we know: You’re probably not going to get out of bed for most of the day, and if by some miracle you make it out the door, you’re sure as hell not doing your hair. That’s fair—you just spent 31 straight days braiding and twisting and curling and teasing and whatever else it took to get “holiday party-ready,” whatever that means. Today, you rest.

MORE: The Cool-Girl Haircut That’ll Be Everywhere in 2017

But tomorrow’s a new day, and even though you might not have to tease your hair into a half-up-slicked-back-reverse-French-braided bun, you don’t have to resort to the ol’ wash-and-go. Ahead, 31 easy hairstyles to try this month that don’t take four hands and a double-jointed wrist to complete.

MORE: How to Wear Hair Accessories Like an Adult

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 32
Wrap-Around Ponytail
Wrap-Around Ponytail
Photo: Imaxtree
Subtle Side-Tuck
Subtle Side-Tuck
Photo: Imaxtree
Sloppy Low Bun
Sloppy Low Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
Loose Beach Waves
Loose Beach Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
Wet-Look Bun
Wet-Look Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
Playful Fringe
Playful Fringe
Photo: Imaxtree
Subtle Side-Part
Subtle Side-Part
Photo: Imaxtree
Reverse French Braid
Reverse French Braid
Photo: Imaxtree
Pinned-Back Waves
Pinned-Back Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
Slicked Back
Slicked Back
Photo: Imaxtree
Haphazard Braided Ponytail
Haphazard Braided Ponytail
Photo: Imaxtree
Modern Bedhead
Modern Bedhead
Photo: Imaxtree
Rumpled Waves
Rumpled Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
Zigzag Tooth Headband
Zigzag Tooth Headband
Photo: Imaxtree
Slicked-Back Ponytail
Slicked-Back Ponytail
Photo: Imaxtree
Metal Hair Accessory
Metal Hair Accessory
Photo: Imaxtree
Teased Ends
Teased Ends
Photo: Imaxtree
Wide Headband
Wide Headband
Photo: Imaxtree
Natural Curls
Natural Curls
Photo: Imaxtree
Long Braids
Long Braids
Photo: Imaxtree
Skinny Headband
Skinny Headband
Photo: Imaxtree
Texturized and Choppy
Texturized and Choppy
Photo: Imaxtree
Topknot
Topknot
Photo: Imaxtree
Coiled Bun
Coiled Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
Sleek Layers
Sleek Layers
Photo: Imaxtree
Braided Bun
Braided Bun
Photo: Imaxtree
Half-Braided Ponytail
Half-Braided Ponytail
Photo: Imaxtree
Au Naturel
Au Naturel
Photo: Imaxtree
Sweeping Bangs
Sweeping Bangs
Photo: Imaxtree
Brushed-Out Finger Waves
Brushed-Out Finger Waves
Photo: Imaxtree
Light Pink
Light Pink
Photo: Imaxtree
Pin It!
Pin It!

The best hairstyles to copy this January | @stylecaster

Photo: Imaxtree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Your Monthly Horoscope Is Here

Your Monthly Horoscope Is Here
  • Wrap-Around Ponytail
  • Subtle Side-Tuck
  • Sloppy Low Bun
  • Loose Beach Waves
  • Wet-Look Bun
  • Playful Fringe
  • Subtle Side-Part
  • Reverse French Braid
  • Pinned-Back Waves
  • Slicked Back
  • Haphazard Braided Ponytail
  • Modern Bedhead
  • Rumpled Waves
  • Zigzag Tooth Headband
  • Slicked-Back Ponytail
  • Metal Hair Accessory
  • Teased Ends
  • Wide Headband
  • Natural Curls
  • Long Braids
  • Skinny Headband
  • Texturized and Choppy
  • Topknot
  • Coiled Bun
  • Sleek Layers
  • Braided Bun
  • Half-Braided Ponytail
  • Au Naturel
  • Sweeping Bangs
  • Brushed-Out Finger Waves
  • Light Pink
  • Pin It!
Tags:

Promoted Stories

The best hairstyles to copy this January | @stylecaster
share