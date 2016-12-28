The Cool-Girl Haircut That’ll Be Everywhere in 2017: Bob With Bangs

Typically reserved for suburban moms and pop star Sia, the bob has been the less-chic older sister of the well-liked lob for years. That is, until now. That’s right, a the bob with bangs is shaping up to be the trendiest and best haircut for the coming year.

I was introduced to the look that’ll most certainly be the most popular haircut of 2017 by my best friend—even though I warned her she might turn out looking like a second-rate Judy Funnie, she chopped off her chest-length hair in exchange for a shockingly cute, just-below-the-ears bob.

And then the look was seemingly everywhere—on all the bloggers, on all the street style stars, on literally every Zara model. My friend might not have ignited the trend, but I couldn’t un-see it once she got it — especially on Instagram. And, while the lob—the long bob that reigned supreme for a solid few years — isn’t out, per se, the blunt bob with bangs is a tinge more daring, and it works on just about everyone.

“It can work on any face shape, but it all depends on the shape of the heavy blunt bag,” says hairstylist Kristin Ess, who’s responsible for Jenna Dewan Tatum’s newest cut, as well as Lucy Hale‘s (faux) fringed bob. “For example, if you have a round face, go for a half moon bang shape to narrow the cheek width and make the whole face appear more narrow,” says Ess, explaining Hale’s look. “Or, if your have an oblong face shape, cut a more blunt, straight across bang and go a little wider to the temples to widen the cheek area.”

And winter is the perfect time to spring for the bob with bangs. For one, you don’t have to worry about your fringe getting sweat-plastered to your forehead on a particularly hot day, and you probably don’t need to throw your hair up in a ponytail much, either. Ahead, the Instagram guide to 2017’s best haircut.