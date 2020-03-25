10 Chic-Looking Hair Towels to Complete Your WFH Wardrobe

At first glance, working from home is kind of amazing. You get to stay in pajamas all day, cook lunch from the comfort of your own home and blast music in-between video meetings. Easy enough, right? I thought so, too, except adjusting to a WFH schedule can completely dismantle an otherwise dependable routine. If you’re not careful, waking up late, staying glued to the couch and eating cookies for breakfast can become the new norm. Personally, I’ve found the best hair towels (yes, seriously) have actually helped me to adjust.

Getting to the laundromat is a challenge I totally didn’t anticipate and since my go-to laundry service is on an indefinite halt, I’ve been living in sweats, oversized t-shirts and the cover-up I had reserved for a vacation. Soon enough, I realized that even if the dirty pile continues to grow, I needed to do something to make myself feel presentable on Facetime and like I was actually sitting at a makeshift work station. Hair turbans make me feel like an old school movie star getting ready for a red carpet premiere. The microfiber ones also godsends for hair since they can dry hair strands quickly without creating a matted, frizzy mess underneath.

If you’ve also been struggling to get into a WFH groove, treat yourself to one of these chic-looking turbans and add it to your post-shower morning routine. Some are simple and understated. Others are covered in bold prints. Take your pick and plenty of selfies after too.

Texere Bamboo Viscose Hair Towel

Available in a spectrum of beautiful colors, this hair turban is made of 70 percent sustainable bamboo viscose, an odor-free and absorbent fabric derived from the bamboo plant.

Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel

This boldly printed hair towel is made of a lightweight material that claims to reduce neck strain.

Coco & Eve Hair Towel Wrap

If you want to maximize the use of this plant-themed microfiber towel, apply Coco & Eve’s nourishing Like a Virgin hair mask ($19.90 at Amazon) underneath.

Aquis Long Hair Towel

Aquis is undoubtedly the best-reviewed hair towel brand out there. Every product, including this version made specifically for long hair, is made with Aquitex microfiber that cuts drying time in half.

Umum 3-Pack Hair Towels

Get more bang for your buck with a pack of three plush hair towels equipped with back loops that keep each one from slipping off your head.

Polyte Microfiber Hair Turban

These lightweight hair turbans have an elevated design that will steal all of the attention from your PJ’s.

Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap

I’m in a vacation state of mind every time I throw on this pink and green hair wrap.

Aurotrends Microfiber Hair Towel

Channel summer vibes in this pastel rainbow pattern.

Breezy Tee T-Shirt Hair Towel

If you’re sick of cutting up old t-shirts to wrap around your head, invest in this handmade headwrap made of lightweight t-shirt material.

Silke London The Poppy Protective Hair Wrap

This luxe hair wrap is the epitome of chic, thanks to 100 percent silk materials.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.