10 Chic-Looking Hair Towels to Complete Your WFH Wardrobe

by
Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler.

At first glance, working from home is kind of amazing. You get to stay in pajamas all day, cook lunch from the comfort of your own home and blast music in-between video meetings. Easy enough, right? I thought so, too, except adjusting to a WFH schedule can completely dismantle an otherwise dependable routine. If you’re not careful, waking up late, staying glued to the couch and eating cookies for breakfast can become the new norm. Personally, I’ve found the best hair towels (yes, seriously) have actually helped me to adjust.

Getting to the laundromat is a challenge I totally didn’t anticipate and since my go-to laundry service is on an indefinite halt, I’ve been living in sweats, oversized t-shirts and the cover-up I had reserved for a vacation. Soon enough, I realized that even if the dirty pile continues to grow, I needed to do something to make myself feel presentable on Facetime and like I was actually sitting at a makeshift work station. Hair turbans make me feel like an old school movie star getting ready for a red carpet premiere. The microfiber ones also godsends for hair since they can dry hair strands quickly without creating a matted, frizzy mess underneath.

If you’ve also been struggling to get into a WFH groove, treat yourself to one of these chic-looking turbans and add it to your post-shower morning routine. Some are simple and understated. Others are covered in bold prints. Take your pick and plenty of selfies after too.

 

Texere Bamboo Viscose Hair Towel

Texere.

Texere Bamboo Viscose Hair Towel

Available in a spectrum of beautiful colors, this hair turban is made of 70 percent sustainable bamboo viscose, an odor-free and absorbent fabric derived from the bamboo plant.

Texere Bamboo Viscose Hair Towel $12.99
Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel

Turbie Twist.

Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel

This boldly printed hair towel is made of a lightweight material that claims to reduce neck strain.

Turbie Twist Microfiber Hair Towel $7.99
Coco & Eve Hair Towel Wrap

Coco & Eve.

Coco & Eve Hair Towel Wrap

If you want to maximize the use of this plant-themed microfiber towel, apply Coco & Eve’s nourishing Like a Virgin hair mask ($19.90 at Amazon) underneath.

Coco and Eve Hair Towel Wrap $24.90
Aquis Long Hair Towel

Aquis.

Aquis Long Hair Towel

Aquis is undoubtedly the best-reviewed hair towel brand out there. Every product, including this version made specifically for long hair, is made with Aquitex microfiber that cuts drying time in half.

Aquis Long Hair Towel $24.99
Umum 3-Pack Hair Towels

Umum.

Umum 3-Pack Hair Towels

Get more bang for your buck with a pack of three plush hair towels equipped with back loops that keep each one from slipping off your head.

Umum 3-Pack Hair Towels $9.99
Polyte Microfiber Hair Turban

Polyte.

Polyte Microfiber Hair Turban

These lightweight hair turbans have an elevated design that will steal all of the attention from your PJ’s.

Polyte Microfiber Hair Turban $6.99
Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap

Kitsch.

Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap

I’m in a vacation state of mind every time I throw on this pink and green hair wrap.

Kitsch Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap $14.99
Aurotrends Microfiber Hair Towel

Aurotrends.

Aurotrends Microfiber Hair Towel

Channel summer vibes in this pastel rainbow pattern.

Aurotrends Microfiber Hair Towel $9.95
Breezy Tee T-Shirt Hair Towel

Breezy Tee.

Breezy Tee T-Shirt Hair Towel

If you’re sick of cutting up old t-shirts to wrap around your head, invest in this handmade headwrap made of lightweight t-shirt material.

Breezy Tee T-Shirt Hair Towel $22
Silke London The Poppy Hair Wrap

Silke London.

Silke London The Poppy Protective Hair Wrap

This luxe hair wrap is the epitome of chic, thanks to 100 percent silk materials.

Silke London The Poppy Hair Wrap $65
