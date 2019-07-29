Foolproof Hair Tools For Styling Bangs

Scroll To See More Images

Bangs are one of the best ways to make a big change in not only your hair look, but your entire look. Bangs can be blunt and edgy or wispy and whimsical (and everything in between), depending on your taste, but I think it’s a universal understanding that while they’re decidedly stylish, they’re also pretty darn high maintenance. Finding the best hair tools for bangs makes a huge difference when it comes to the level of commitment (and time) you’ll be investing in your new ‘do. While styling tools are not always the best when you’re trying to dodge damage, frankly, it’s just not always possible to get them to lay the way you want them to without some blasting them with a bit of heat. Whether you’re going for stick-straight and mod, lived-in and long, textured and tousled or neatly swooped over to one side, using a smaller styling tool for a quick touch-up is a good way to avoid breakage and a fringe faux pas.

Let’s face it: it’s already a big decision to decide to cut bangs — what if you don’t like them after all and have to endure months of headbands and bobby pins to survive that dreaded grow-out phase? How do you keep them from getting greasy and gross if you work out? Aside from washing and blow-drying your hair each and every day (because who has time for that?), touching up with a miniature heat tool (along with your trusty dry shampoo of choice) is a major time-saver when it comes to cutting down on styling time. Regular-sized straighteners, curling irons and heated brushes are often too large for grooming just the bang area and difficult to maneuver, putting you at risk for burning your forehead and ending up with major some major kinks to boot. Fortunately, there are plenty of smaller-sized hair tools that are super easy to grip and manipulate, so you can achieve the look you’re after without getting wounded or killing your wrist in the name of a trying to have a good hair day.

This compact hair tool functions as both a curling wand and hair straighter in one super easy-to-use tool. It’s small enough to add a little definition to day-two bangs without going overboard. It also gets some bonus points for the luxe rose gold hue. This is a great value because you get two styling tools for the price of one.

Most flat irons are designed to cover a larger surface area than just your bangs, meaning that you’re often left with weird indentations or an overly straight end result that looks flat and limp — not sleek. This miniature straightener has just a 1/2 inch plate, giving you control and precision. It makes refreshing lifeless bangs a breeze — you’ll be done and out the door in less than five minutes.

To be honest, straightening brushes that dry and style in one easy-to-grip tool are game-changing for those who have bangs (and even those who don’t). They’re able to smooth out kinks and restore volume to lifeless fringe, without adding a curl or leaving them looking too straight. It’s also a great option if they’ve gotten a bit greasy, and you need to add some water to re-style, without having to wash all of your hair all over again. We love this one because it’s also mini-sized, so it’s super easy (and fast) to get precise and even results.