20 Best Hair Tips You’ll Ever Read

A woman’s hair is her crown, and it’s no secret that if you love how your hair looks, you’ll feel like you can take on the world. Though it’s virtually impossible to never have a bad hair day again, there are some quick, every day tips that will help to keep your hair looking good the majority of the time. Whether you’re trying to get your hair healthier, wondering about whether or not to color or you’re simply searching for ways to make styling your hair easier, below are 20 of the best hair tips you’ll ever read.

1. To keep flyaways at bay, spray hairspray onto a clean toothbrush and brush back any rogue hairs.

2. If you have a hair color appointment, use a deep conditioning mask about three days beforehand so that the color can really be absorbed into your strands.

3. Growing out your hair? There are certain foods that will help your hair grow faster, like salmon, yellow peppers, eggs and more.

4. For static-y hair, run a dryer sheet over your head to prevent your hair from getting clingy.

5. Thinking of a major hair makeover? Try on the new hairstyle you want in our Virtual Makeover salon before making a big commitment you may regret.

6. Never use a brush on wet hair. Stick to a wide toothed comb to avoid breakage when your hair is wet.

7. Instead of drying your hair with a towel, use a t-shirt. Rubbing hair with a terry cloth towel can cause friction, leading to frizz and breakage, but with a cotton t-shirt, excess water is absorbed without any friction.

8. The textured side of the bobby pin is actually the side that should rest against your head for optimal hold.

9. To make your blowout last longer, hit your hair with your blow dryer on the cool setting once you’re done styling. Heat styles hair, but cool air sets it.

10. Dry shampoo not only absorbs excess oil in your hair, it also gives it volume. Even if your hair is squeaky clean, apply dry shampoo at the root to give it an extra lift.

11. Help protect your hair color and make it last longer, by using a UV-protection hairspray and use it before heading outside year-round, not just in the summer.

12. To get your bobby pins to really stay in place, spray them with hairspray before putting them in your hair.

13. When applying hair serum, stick to the ends of your hair, not the roots. By applying at your ends, you’ll help smooth out any dry, split ends.

14. If you’re going to color your hair at home, only move two shades away from your current color, whether it be lighter or darker.

15. Sleeping on a silk pillowcase can help to decrease the amount of breakage happening to your hair when you toss and turn throughout the night.

16. To keep blonde hair color pure, use silver shampoo.

17. While you’re at the gym, use three stacked hair elastics for your ponytail instead of one, which will help keep the lengths of your hair off of your neck.

18. When styling your hair, keep in mind that dirty hair holds style better. If your hair is clean, use products like texturizing spray and root powder to give it better hold.

19. Know what your hair type is, and style accordingly. Many women believe they have thick hair when it’s actually fine hair and vice versa, but once you diagnose which hair type you have, you can take care of it properly.

20. A low heat setting on a hot styling tool can be just as dangerous as a high heat setting, because on a lower heat you’ll be passing over your hair more frequently. Set your tools on a medium temperature to keep things in moderation.

Image via Istock