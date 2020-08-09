Damage-Proof Hair Ties For Women That Won’t Break of Your Strands

Regardless of how kind you are to your hair if you’re not careful with the type of hair ties you use to create your ponytail, top-knot bun, or half up half down ‘do, all of the conditioning masks, bond builders, and heat protectants are virtually useless. Aside from giving you a tension headache, the wrong type of hair tie or ponytail holder can also cause breakage and split ends—especially if you have bleached, color-treated, super thin, or already compromised hair.

Aside from the risk of damage, you also want to consider the look, feel, and hold of your hair tie. For instance, what may be adequate for someone with fine hair will probably not suffice for those with extra thick, natural, or curly hair. From metal-free, pain-free hair tie, ponytail holders to invisible spiral styles, we’ve rounded up some of the best damage-free and comfortable hair ties that don’t compromise on hold.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Kitsch Spiral Hair Ties, Coil Hair Ties

These clear, coil-style ponytail holders don’t put your precious strands at risk for damage, split ends, and increased breakages. This invisible design is also great for a variety of up-dos and half up half down styles.

2. AwEx Strong Black Hair Ties

These classic elastic hair ties may look like your average breakage-prone style, but they actually feature a completely metal-free design that keeps your strands intact and healthy. They also feature a high elastic rubber core that stretches forty percent longer than your average ponytail holder, without stretching out entirely.

3. Invisibobble Original Traceless Spiral Hair Ties

Designed with an invisible finish, these traceless and breakage-proof coil hair ties are the ultimate ponytail holder for damage defense. As a side benefit, they also look super chic as a makeshift bracelet placed around your wrist, unlike the black elastic models we’re used to.