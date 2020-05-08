Easy-to-Use Hair Rollers to Get the Curls You’ve Always Wanted

Don’t dismiss hair rollers as something old fashioned that you watched your mom or grandmother use. The glam women in your life loved them for a great reason. Unlike the skills (some!) needed when using a curling iron, you basically just set and forget hair rollers. With them rolled up in your strands, you can do your makeup and finish getting dressed. When you remove the rollers, you’ll have bouncy waves, ultra-tight curls or any other variation your heart desires.

There are various sizes and techniques when it comes to hair rollers. Choose a jumbo size (such as 1 1/2″) for larger, more bombshell waves. For curls that look like you were born with them, grab a multi-pack with various sizes because that’s how curls grow naturally. If you have shorter hair or want tighter curls, try flex-rods on wet hair. They even work without heat and people have been loving them for decades.

We rounded up some stellar hair rollers to shop when you’re in the mood for some curls. Even if you already have a natural curl pattern, these hair rollers can smooth out frizz and create healthy-looking waves without a ton of heat damage. It’s a win-win.

1. BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Roller Hairsetter

For glam, Old Hollywood waves, try this 12-set of jumbo rollers. You’ll get 1-1/2″ curls that stay put without damage to your strands. That’s thanks to the curlers’ gentle, far-infrared heat that leaves hair feeling healthy.

2. Conair Compact Multi-Size Hot Rollers

Fake natural-looking curls thanks to the various size options in this set. You get eight ½” rollers, six ¾” options and six 1″ ones. The brand’s patented hot roller design grips your hair so even a novice will be able to use them with ease.

3. Xnicx 47pcs Hair Flexi-Rods Curlers

Whether you have super-short hair, super-long hair or something in between, flexi-rods allow you to create curls of all sizes. This set includes a whopping seven different sizes for a trendy mix of both loose waves and tight curls. The best part? You can achieve these looks without any heat.