17 Top-Selling Hair Products Ulta Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying

There’s nothing simple about a random search on Ulta’s website. Trust me, I’ve tried it. Even if you zero in on just one type of product, like hot tools, you’ll be hit with pages upon pages of results and eventually, find yourself looking at things that have absolutely nothing to do with what you were initially searching for. It’s both a beauty and curse, because more often than not, you end up discovering something that would actually do your routine some good. Personally, I’ve found that the best hair products at Ulta are discovered this way.

Because while reading product reviews can be informational and highly amusing, it’s a time-suck that most of us don’t have time for. So in an effort to at least make your hair journey a bit more efficient, I’ve got a rundown of the Ulta hair products that continue to don the best-seller badge. They’re a hodge-podge of well, everything; from color-protectant shampoos and conditioners to non-crunchy gel and multifunctional hot tools. Some won’t cost more than an expensive lunch; others…not so much. But overall, there’s a motley crew that covers an impressively wide gamut of needs. Keep scrolling for a closer look.

AG Fast Food Leave On Conditioner

Not to be confused with the new Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich, this different kind of fast food is a nutrient-rich conditioner that delivers moisturizing humectants to coat and penetrate dry hair fast.

$24-$58 at Ulta

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron

With 50 heat settings and a threshold of 450 degrees, this slimly-designed flat iron delivers quick and easy styling, thanks to five-inch titanium plates.

$139.95 at Ulta

Bio Ionic OnePass Straightening Iron

The plates are made with nanolinic mineral and silicone speed strips that not only speed up the straightening process, but help smooth and seal the hair cuticles, too.

$199 at Ulta

DevaCurl Ultra Defining Gel

This moisturizing styler forms a protective cast around defined curls without causing an ashy, crunchy finish.

$24-$46 at Ulta

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler

This next-level, all-in-one styling set includes airwrap barrels for creating a variety of curl shapes, smoothing brushes for taming flyaways, a round brush for adding volume, and a pre-style dryer that quickly takes hair from soaking wet to damp.

$549.99 at Ulta

It’s a 10 Miracle Hair Mask

Whether you want to use it as a daily conditioner or a weekly treatment, this rich conditioner delivers antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals to damaged hair by way of plant oils and extracts.

$31.99-$52.99 at Ulta

Joico Color Balance Purple Shampoo

For blondes who want to keep their blonde from going orange, this top-rated cleanser is made with tone-correcting fibers that attach to the hair through multiple shampoos.

$16.99-$33.99 at Ulta

Matrix Biolage ColorLast Conditioner

Pair your color shampoo with this color conditioner to keep your dye job vibrant and make detangling a breeze.

$19-$30 at Ulta

Not Your Mother’s Curl Defining Detangler

Gentle enough for everyday use and made with all plant-derived ingredients, this daily treatment enhances the shape and definition of your curls with continued use.

$8.99 at Ulta

Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel

Wheat protein and polymers form a cast around the hair to keep it from expanding as you endure a sweltering day.

$26-$75 at Ulta

Paul Mitchell Tea Tree Special Shampoo

A blend of tea tree, peppermint, and lavender for addressing buildup on the scalp and that irresistible cooling sensation to match.

$14-$34 at Ulta

Pureology Hydrate Condition

For thick, color-treated hair, this vegan conditioner includes an proprietary anti-fade complex for protecting color and plenty of plant oils for strengthening and detangling.

$31.50-$70 at Ulta

Redken All Soft Conditioner

A protein-infused, color-protecting conditioner that lifts the roots and delivers nutrients to the root of each hair cuticle for optimal growth.

$17-$33.50 at Ulta

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer

With two heat settings, a cooling option, tufted bristles, and rounded edges, you can dry and style the hair simultaneously.

$59.99 at Ulta

Sugarbear Hair Vitamins 3-Month Supply Set

These berry-flavored vitamins are made with a trifecta of ingredients for promoting steady hair growth: biotin, folic acid, and vitamin D.

$84.99 at Ulta

T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer

The nine-foot cord and foldable handle mean you can store this in your suitcase and handle blow-outs on the go.

$150 at Ulta

Viviscal Dietary Supplements

The brand’s exclusive Marine Complex along with zinc, vitamin C and horsetail extract encourage both growth and thinning hair.

$39.99 at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.