13 Insanely Good Hair Products You Didn’t Know Were at Target

OK, so we’ve all come to the mutual understanding that Target is a freakishly addicting one-stop shop gifted to us from the beauty gods, right? I mean, don’t get us wrong—Sephora and Ulta will always have a special place in our hearts, but we can’t help but shed tears of joy when we leave Target with our boring necessities (you know, the totally useless stuff, like food and toilet paper) plus a boatload of our favorite skin-care and makeup products. And to make matters worse for our bank accounts, we’ve also discovered that Target may or may not be our new go-to for seriously good hair products that we just didn’t know existed.
No really, Target is straight-up overflowing with some of the most top-notch hair products on the market right now, like Insta-worthy brand Amika and the ocean-inspired newbie The Seaweed Bath Co. And since we can hardly contain our love affair with Target to the confines of our own beauty vanities, we figured we’d let you in on all of the must-have products currently in our carts. Click through to see 13 of Target’s best hair products, above!
Pacifica Well Conditioned One Step Gentle Cleanser & Conditioner
Pacifica Well Conditioned One Step Gentle Cleanser & Conditioner, $9.99; at Target
Photo:
Pacifica
Kristin Ess Hydrating Curl Defining Creme
Kristin Ess Hydrating Curl Defining Creme, $14; at Target
Photo:
Kristin Ess
The Seaweed Bath Co. Eucalyptus & Peppermint Argan Shampoo
The Seaweed Bath Co. Natural Balancing Eucalyptus & Peppermint Argan Shampoo, $12.99; at Target
Photo:
The Seaweed Bath Co.
Bare Republic Eco-Active UV Protecting Hair Serum
Bare Republic Eco-Active UV Protecting Hair Serum, $14.99; at Target
Photo:
Bare Republic
Batiste Tropical Coconut & Exotic Dry Shampoo
Batiste Tropical Coconut & Exotic Dry Shampoo, $5.99; at Target
Photo:
Batiste
Amika Sea Buckthorn Berry Leave In Cream
Amika Sea Buckthorn Berry Leave In Cream, $16.79; at Target
Photo:
Amika
Eva NYC Hungry Hair Oil Treatment
Eva NYC Hungry Hair Oil Treatment, $17; at Target
Photo:
Eva NYC
Kenra Volume Spray
Kenra Volume Spray, $17; at Target
Photo:
Kenra
OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray
OGX Moroccan Sea Salt Spray, $6.99; at Target
Photo:
OGX
Peter Coppola Legacy Infusion Anti-Frizz Cream
Peter Coppola Legacy Infusion Anti-Frizz Cream, $30; at Target
Photo:
Peter Coppola
Renpure Coconut Oil Moisturizing Micro Mist
Renpure Coconut Oil Moisturizing Micro Mist, $8.99; at Target
Photo:
Renpure
Acure Smooth + Manageable Shampoo
Acure Smooth + Manageable Shampoo, $11.89; at Target
Photo:
Acure
Andalou Naturals Argan & Sweet Orange Moisture Rich Conditioner
Andalou Naturals Argan & Sweet Orange Moisture Rich Conditioner, $9.99; at Target
Photo:
Andalou Naturals