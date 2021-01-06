The Best Hair Products at Sephora to Give You a Gorgeous & Healthy Mane

You generally run to Sephora for the newest eyeshadow palette or winter-ready moisturizer but don’t dismiss the hair section. Some of the best hair products are at Sephora for 2021, including OG favorites and new, innovative launches. You’ll have to pass by the makeup, fragrances and skincare to get to it but trust us—you’ll be glad you did.

Whether you’re looking for natural hair care (such as oils and masks) or products for dry, color-treated or oily hair, there’s a best-selling product you’ll love. Of course, since Sephora launches new products all the time, best sellers continue to change. But there are a handful that are tried-and-true favorites that continually fly off the shelves.

Dying to try them? That’s what we’re here for. Shop some current Sephora haircare favorites, below.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask

Fortify, nourish and protect damaged hair with this B vitamin-infused mask.

Moroccanoil Moroccanoil Treatment

This argan oil-infused hair softens medium and thick hair textures in one treatment.

OUAI Leave In Conditioner

Those with straight or curly hair—or something in between—will love this detangler that also helps protect strands against heat damage.

Virtue Recovery Shampoo

When you have damaged, brittle hair of any type, this shampoo will help fill in the cracks—quite literally—with a first-of-its-kind keratin.

Bread Beauty Supply Hair Oil Everyday Gloss

This new, Black-owned haircare brand hawks this silky hair oil that leaves hair glossy but never greasy. It works for all hair types but those with frizzy hair will see quick benefits.

Christophe Robin Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt

This scalp scrub soothes sensitive, flaky and oily scalps with sea salt and sweet almond oil.

IGK First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo

Charcoal powder absorbs odors and oils without leaving behind a white residue or strong perfume smell.