The Best Perm Kits for Natural-Looking Curls at Home

For those who want tons of volume and curls that look like you were born with them, there are a surprising amount of stellar DIY options. Whether you just want full body, waves or tight curls, these hair perm kits will fit the bill. Best of all, they’re mess-free and don’t have the strong smell you might remember from back in the day. Oh, and they last up to a year. You can’t go wrong with that.

The type of perm kit you should look for really depends on your current hair type and texture. Those with thick, straight virgin hair will need a different formula from someone with fine, color-treated hair. Those with gray hair or thinning hair also will use a slightly different formula. Prefer not to use heat on your brittle hair? Don’t worry. There are heat-free options, as well. There’s something out there for everyone but you want to make sure you’re choosing the one that won’t damage your strands.

Shop some of the best at-home perm kits that’ll give you the curls you always dreamed of. Plus, make them shiny and hydrated at the same time thanks to ingredients such as argan oil.

1. Ogilvie Perm

This heat-activated, drip-free formula gives your strands a professional-tape curl in one application. If you have straight hair that’s tough to wave, this is the formula for you. Plus, your hair won’t just be curled, it’ll be conditioned, as well.

2. Iso Perm Professional Option Perms

For every type of color-treated hair, this perm formula will both curl and hydrate. Follow the directions and it won’t fry your already sensitive strands. We love that there’s no icky ammonia smell.

3. Zotos Quantum Extra Body Acid Perm

Add shine with your curl thanks to this formula’s hydrating ingredients, including argan oil from Morocco. It’s heat-free and mess-free, plus it doesn’t have a strong smell. Get natural-looking wave and body that lasts up to a year.