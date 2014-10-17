Find the Best Hair Part for Your Face Shape

When it comes to hair, it’s very possible to have the perfect cut and color, yet still feel like something’s off. Identifying what that “something” is however, may not be so simple – but believe it or not, it might just be your part.

What you may have not realized is that your face shape and where your hair is parted go hand-in-hand. To make the most of your look, everything needs to be balanced out. Once you determine what your face shape is, finding perfect part placement is a piece of cake. So, check out our guide below as we’re breaking down the different face shapes and which kind of hair parts suit them best!

Square-shaped: If you have a square-shaped face, the sides of your face are straight, while your jawline is angled with a slight curve. Your face is almost as wide as it is long. For a square-shaped face a deep side part, that begins right above the arch in your eyebrows, is your best bet. This part will hide harsher angles by softening both your forehead and jawline.

MORE: How to Transition Out of Ombre Hair

Round-shaped: A round face is similar to a square-shaped face, but with softer angles. The sides of your face curve slightly outwards, your chin is rounded, and your cheekbones are the widest part of your face. And, just like a square-shaped face, deep side parts also suit round-shaped faces best! They work best to elongate your face, while also balancing your features.

Oblong-shaped: Like a rectangle, oblong-shaped faces are also similar to a square-shaped face, but have a greater length than width. The forehead, cheeks, and jawline are approximately the same width, while the chin has a very slight curve. So, if this sounds like your face shape, a middle part is the way to go, as it will add the illusion of roundness to your face.

MORE: The Most Lust-Worthy Celebrity Bangs for Fall

Oval-shaped: Picture an egg, but upside down! If you have an oval-shaped face your forehead is just a little bit wider than your curved chin. Also, consider yourself extremely lucky, because you can basically pull off any part. So, try them all and decide for yourself which one you like best!

Heart-shaped: Think of an upside down triangle – if your chin is pointed and your forehead is the widest part of your face, you have a heart-shaped face. Go with a side part as it will break up the chin line, and soften your look.

Diamond-shaped: Pointed chins and high cheekbones are the features that give you a diamond-shaped face, and a side part is the ideal way to compliment your natural killer contour!