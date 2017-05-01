StyleCaster
Share

31 So-Pretty Hairstyles To Copy This May

What's hot
StyleCaster

31 So-Pretty Hairstyles To Copy This May

Lauren Caruso
by
Spring Hairstyles To Try
31 Start slideshow
Photo: Imaxtree

Let us guess: You spent all winter covering your hair in a beanie-scarf combo, patiently awaiting the day spring would arrive so you could finally do something cute to it—or, at least, walk out of the house with it still slightly damp and not immediately catch the flu. And even though April was basically one big tease of a month—sorry, but mornings that barely hit 40 degrees does not a springtime make—May has finally arrived, and with it comes perfectly breezy, totally-not-yet-humid temps that let you twist and curl and pin to your heart’s content.

MORE: How to Get Hair Dye Off Your Skin

To celebrate, we found 31 gorgeous hairstyles—including a slicked-back ponytail, a thrice-braided chignon,and the best bedhead we’ve ever seen—for you to copy all month long.

MORE: The 9 Coolest Color-Changing Products We’re Obsessed With

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31
Beachy Waves
Beachy Waves
Photo: ImaxTree
Slicked Back Hair
Slicked Back Hair
Photo: ImaxTree
Defined Curls
Defined Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
Braided Ponytail
Braided Ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
Fringe
Fringe
Photo: ImaxTree
Center-Parted Curls
Center-Parted Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
Wet-Look Ponytail
Wet-Look Ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
Thick Fishtail Braid
Thick Fishtail Braid
Photo: ImaxTree
Textured Headband
Textured Headband
Photo: ImaxTree
Braided Bun
Braided Bun
Photo: ImaxTree
Baby Bangs
Baby Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
'40s-Style Curls
'40s-Style Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
Twisted Bun
Twisted Bun
Photo: ImaxTree
Half Pulled-Through Bun
Half Pulled-Through Bun
Photo: ImaxTree
Side-Parted, Voluminous Curls
Side-Parted, Voluminous Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
Twisted Ponytail
Twisted Ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
Sleek Beachy Waves
Sleek Beachy Waves
Photo: ImaxTree
Subtle Twist-Back
Subtle Twist-Back
Photo: ImaxTree
Faux Bangs
Faux Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
Fingerwaves
Fingerwaves
Photo: ImaxTree
Curly Bangs
Curly Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
Fishtail Braid
Fishtail Braid
Photo: ImaxTree
Hair-Wrapped Ponytail
Hair-Wrapped Ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
Bobby Pin Detailing
Bobby Pin Detailing
Photo: ImaxTree
Textured Ponytail
Textured Ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
Natural Curls
Natural Curls
Photo: ImaxTree
Imperfectly Perfect Bun
Imperfectly Perfect Bun
Photo: ImaxTree
Thick Bangs
Thick Bangs
Photo: ImaxTree
French-Braided Ponytail
French-Braided Ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
Mussed Up Low Ponytail
Mussed Up Low Ponytail
Photo: ImaxTree
Pink Hair
Pink Hair
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Get to Know Francois-Henri Pinault

Get to Know Francois-Henri Pinault
  • Beachy Waves
  • Slicked Back Hair
  • Defined Curls
  • Braided Ponytail
  • Fringe
  • Center-Parted Curls
  • Wet-Look Ponytail
  • Thick Fishtail Braid
  • Textured Headband
  • Braided Bun
  • Baby Bangs
  • '40s-Style Curls
  • Twisted Bun
  • Half Pulled-Through Bun
  • Side-Parted, Voluminous Curls
  • Twisted Ponytail
  • Sleek Beachy Waves
  • Subtle Twist-Back
  • Faux Bangs
  • Fingerwaves
  • Curly Bangs
  • Fishtail Braid
  • Hair-Wrapped Ponytail
  • Bobby Pin Detailing
  • Textured Ponytail
  • Natural Curls
  • Imperfectly Perfect Bun
  • Thick Bangs
  • French-Braided Ponytail
  • Mussed Up Low Ponytail
  • Pink Hair
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share