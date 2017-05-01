31 So-Pretty Hairstyles To Copy This May

Let us guess: You spent all winter covering your hair in a beanie-scarf combo, patiently awaiting the day spring would arrive so you could finally do something cute to it—or, at least, walk out of the house with it still slightly damp and not immediately catch the flu. And even though April was basically one big tease of a month—sorry, but mornings that barely hit 40 degrees does not a springtime make—May has finally arrived, and with it comes perfectly breezy, totally-not-yet-humid temps that let you twist and curl and pin to your heart’s content.
To celebrate, we found 31 gorgeous hairstyles—including a slicked-back ponytail, a thrice-braided chignon,and the best bedhead we’ve ever seen—for you to copy all month long.
Beachy Waves
Photo:
ImaxTree
Slicked Back Hair
Photo:
ImaxTree
Defined Curls
Photo:
ImaxTree
Braided Ponytail
Photo:
ImaxTree
Center-Parted Curls
Photo:
ImaxTree
Wet-Look Ponytail
Photo:
ImaxTree
Thick Fishtail Braid
Photo:
ImaxTree
Textured Headband
Photo:
ImaxTree
Braided Bun
Photo:
ImaxTree
Baby Bangs
Photo:
ImaxTree
'40s-Style Curls
Photo:
ImaxTree
Twisted Bun
Photo:
ImaxTree
Half Pulled-Through Bun
Photo:
ImaxTree
Side-Parted, Voluminous Curls
Photo:
ImaxTree
Twisted Ponytail
Photo:
ImaxTree
Sleek Beachy Waves
Photo:
ImaxTree
Subtle Twist-Back
Photo:
ImaxTree
Faux Bangs
Photo:
ImaxTree
Fingerwaves
Photo:
ImaxTree
Curly Bangs
Photo:
ImaxTree
Fishtail Braid
Photo:
ImaxTree
Hair-Wrapped Ponytail
Photo:
ImaxTree
Bobby Pin Detailing
Photo:
ImaxTree
Textured Ponytail
Photo:
ImaxTree
Natural Curls
Photo:
ImaxTree
Imperfectly Perfect Bun
Photo:
ImaxTree
Thick Bangs
Photo:
ImaxTree
French-Braided Ponytail
Photo:
ImaxTree
Mussed Up Low Ponytail
Photo:
ImaxTree
Pink Hair
Photo:
ImaxTree