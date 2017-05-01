31 So-Pretty Hairstyles To Copy This May

Let us guess: You spent all winter covering your hair in a beanie-scarf combo, patiently awaiting the day spring would arrive so you could finally do something cute to it—or, at least, walk out of the house with it still slightly damp and not immediately catch the flu. And even though April was basically one big tease of a month—sorry, but mornings that barely hit 40 degrees does not a springtime make—May has finally arrived, and with it comes perfectly breezy, totally-not-yet-humid temps that let you twist and curl and pin to your heart’s content.

To celebrate, we found 31 gorgeous hairstyles—including a slicked-back ponytail, a thrice-braided chignon,and the best bedhead we’ve ever seen—for you to copy all month long.