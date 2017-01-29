StyleCaster
The Best Beauty Looks From the 2017 SAG Awards

by
Photo: Getty Images

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are officially here, and that means pretty much every single beautiful, glamorous, and fancy person in Hollywood has gathered in one building to congratulate one another on being awesome. And for us, that means we get two hours of shockingly pretty hair and beauty looks from some of the most-talented and wizard-like hairstylists and makeup artists. And, naturally, we’re waiting with bated breath.

Approximately one-zillion screenshot-worthy hair and makeup looks have already pranced down the 78-degree Los Angeles red carpet (does winter even exist in Hollywood?), like Danielle Brooks’ gorgeous hair, Yara Shahidi’s smokey eye, and Ariel Winter’s bold lip, giving us a year’s-worth of beauty inspiration and a lifetime’s amount of FOMO. And because we couldn’t choose just one look we loved, we rounded up the very best of the best beauty looks from the 2017 SAG Awards, below.

Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown
Photo: Getty Images
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks

Hair by Tish Celestine

Makeup by Brandy Allen

Photo: Getty Images
Emma Stone
Emma Stone

Hair by Mara Roszak for L’Oréal Paris and Ghd

Makeup by Rachel Goodwin for Nars

Photo: Getty Images
Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt

Hair by Ashley Streicher for Goldwell

Makeup by Jenn Streicher for Laura Mercier and Sisley Paris

Photo: Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe

Hair by Nikki Nelms

Makeup by Jessica Smalls for Covergirl

Photo: Getty Images
Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush

Hair by Chad Wood

Makeup by Patrick Ta for Chanel and La Mer

Photo: Getty Images
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi

Hair by Tinisha Boyd-Meeks

Makeup by Tasha Brown for Burt's Bees

Photo: Getty Images
Amy Adams
Amy Adams

Hair by Laini Reeves for John Paul Mitchell Systems

Makeup by Stephen Sollitto for Laura Mercier

Photo: Getty Images
Brie Larson
Brie Larson

Hair by Mara Roszak for L’Oréal Paris

Makeup by Rachel Goodwin for Nars

Photo: Getty Images
Naomie Harris
Naomie Harris

Hair by Ursula Stephen

Makeup by Kenneth Soh

Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams

Hair by Chris McMillan

Makeup by Angela Levin

Photo: Getty Images
Rashida Jones
Rashida Jones

Hair by Aviva Perea

Makeup by Jamie Greenberg

Photo: Getty Images
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson

Hair by Tymothe Wallace

Makeup by Ashunta Sheriff

Photo: Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen

Hair by Giannandrea Marongiu for Tresemme

Makeup by Mary Phillips for La Mer

Photo: Getty Images
Viola Davis
Viola Davis

Hair by Jamika Wilson

Makeup by Autumn Moultrie

Photo: Getty Images
Ariel Winter
Ariel Winter

Hair by Charles Dujic

Makeup by Kip Zachary

Photo: Getty Images
Claire Foy
Claire Foy

Hair by Jillian Halouska for Matrix

Makeup by Nina Park for Chanel

Photo: Getty Images
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington

Hair by Takisha Sturdivant-Drew for Neutrogena and Dyson

Makeup by Carola Gonzalez for Neutrogena 

 

Photo: Getty Images
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross

Hair by Larry Sims for Schwarzkopf

Makeup by Mylah Morales

Photo: Getty Images
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson

Hair by David Babaii

Makeup by Debra Ferullo for EX1

Photo: Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco

Hair by Cervando Maldonado for Suave 

Makeup by Jamie Greenberg for Kiehls

Photo: Getty Images
Nathalie Emmanuel
Nathalie Emmanuel

Hair by Neeko Abriol

Makeup by Kelsey Deenihan

Photo: Getty Images
Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams

Hair by Ryan Richman for Mop

Makeup by Kindra Mann for Lorac

Photo: Getty Images
Talulah Riley
Talulah Riley

Hair by Jenny Cho

Makeup by Jillian Dempsey 

Photo: Getty Images
Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco

Hair by Cynthia Alvarez

Makeup by Keita Moore for Chanel

Photo: Getty Images
Teresa Palmer
Teresa Palmer

Hair by John D

Makeup by Mélanie Inglessis

Photo: Getty Images
Octavia Spencer
Octavia Spencer
Photo: Getty Images
Natalia Dyer
Natalia Dyer

Hair by Marc Mena

Makeup by Desirae Cherman for Chanel

Photo: Getty Images
Angela Sarafyan
Angela Sarafyan

Hair by Ericka Verrett for Bumble and Bumble 

Makeup by Tracey Levy

Photo: Getty Images
Anna Chlumsky
Anna Chlumsky

Hair by Creighton Bowman 

Makeup by Monika Blunder

Photo: Getty Images
Michelle Dockery
Michelle Dockery

Hair by Mara Roszak for L’Oréal Paris

Makeup by Rachel Goodwin for Nars

Photo: Getty Images
Jackie Cruz
Jackie Cruz

Hair by Scotty Cunha

Makeup by Priscilla Ono

Photo: Getty Images
Sarah Sutherland
Sarah Sutherland

Makeup by Cheryl Calo

Photo: Getty Images
Emily Althaus
Emily Althaus

Hair by Martin Shannon-Hayes

Makeup by Sarah Uslan

Photo: Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn
Kathryn Hahn

Hair by Marilee Albin

Makeup by Mélanie Inglessis

Photo: Getty Images

