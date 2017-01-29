The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are officially here, and that means pretty much every single beautiful, glamorous, and fancy person in Hollywood has gathered in one building to congratulate one another on being awesome. And for us, that means we get two hours of shockingly pretty hair and beauty looks from some of the most-talented and wizard-like hairstylists and makeup artists. And, naturally, we’re waiting with bated breath.

Approximately one-zillion screenshot-worthy hair and makeup looks have already pranced down the 78-degree Los Angeles red carpet (does winter even exist in Hollywood?), like Danielle Brooks’ gorgeous hair, Yara Shahidi’s smokey eye, and Ariel Winter’s bold lip, giving us a year’s-worth of beauty inspiration and a lifetime’s amount of FOMO. And because we couldn’t choose just one look we loved, we rounded up the very best of the best beauty looks from the 2017 SAG Awards, below.