Tonight marks the 89th Academy Awards, a.k.a. the Oscars, and you know what that means: The 2017 awards show season is basically over (rest in peace). Whether you’re saying a teary goodbye to your Sunday evenings of judging celeb fashion while eating takeout, or you’re filled with joy at the thought of reading the internet without being inundated with red-carpet coverage, there’s one thing we can all agree on: The Oscars will close out awards season a bang. And tonight has certainly been no exception, with a number of shockingly pretty hair and makeup looks making their way down the red carpet.



If you managed to stop staring at Hailee Steinfeld’s insanely perfect brows and double-bun updo for more than one minute, you’ll already know how in love we are with Emma Roberts’ classic red lip and tangerine-orange waves. And because we can’t really choose just one of the best looks, we compiled all of the best hair and makeup looks of the 2017 Oscars. Click through to see our favorites!