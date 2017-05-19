The 25 Prettiest, Most-Inspiring 2017 Cannes Beauty Looks

In case you haven’t received your ginormous dose of hair and makeup inspo this week, you’re in luck, because the 2017 Cannes Film Festival is in full swing. And as much as it pains us to watch perfectly done-up celebs frolic across a French-Riviera red carpet while we’re strapped to our sad desks with our sad desk salads, we have to say that we’ve already witnessed a ton of seriously inspiring beauty looks that are, quite truly, giving us life.

As expected, the annual swarm of celebrities at the Cannes has brought its straight-up A game for the 12-day movie-screening and party-hopping event: Emily Ratajkowski has already exceeded our hair expectations in her first two nights at the festival with a retro, 1950s updo, à la Audrey Hepburn, followed by a wispy, piece-y braid that we’ll definitely be attempting ourselves this summer, while Lily Collins’ deep fuchsia lipstick and Hailey Baldwin’s bronzed, dewy skin have had us obsessively screenshotting social media since their photos first surfaced. But rather than just tell you about it, we rounded up the 25 prettiest, most-inspiring hair and makeup looks at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival so far. And considering it’s this good already, be sure to check back throughout the week as we continue to scout out the best looks until the festival’s final day on May 28.