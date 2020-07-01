Give Your Strands a Boost of Brightness With These Hair Lightening Sprays

When you want a natural-looking boost of brightness to your hair without hitting the salon, lightening sprays can be just the ticket. Ingredients such as lemon and chamomile lighten strands over time and get more effective the more often you use them. While you don’t have to sit in the sun for the formula to work, the UV rays will boost the formula’s effectiveness. Hey, any excuse to hang out in the sun, right? (Just don’t forget the SPF.)

For the yummiest scent, and two of them at that, choose Sun In’s lightening spray. You get a lemon and tropical scent that will stay with your strands. Aloe and flaxseed condition while the lightening ingredients work their magic. If you know you’re going to be spending a lot of time outside, or if you live in an especially sunny climate, you might want to choose Sun Bum’s version. It has UVs, as well as frizz and humidity. If you prefer an ultra-natural formula, Gnarly Head’s biodegradable spray is gluten-free and vegan and also acts as a detangler and leave-in conditioner.

Shop these hair lightening sprays, below, and get ready for natural-looking highlights over time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Sun In Hair Lightener

Spritz this OG hair lightener into strands every time you’re in the sun and watch your hue change subtly over time. It’s enriched with aloe, chamomile, marigold and flaxseed so your hair will also be softer after each use. This two-pack includes two different scents.

2. Sun Bum Blonde Formula Hair Lightener

Hawaiian Lehua honey and lemon naturally brighten strands the more and more you use this spray. It also protects against frizz, humidity and UV oxidation. Blast strands with a hairdryer for max benefits.

3. Gnarly Head Biodegradable Beach Blonde Gentle Lightening Spray

Lemon juice and chamomile protect and condition hair while they subtly lighten strands. The gluten-free and vegan formula even works as a detangler and leave-in conditioner. Use it in the sun for max lightening.