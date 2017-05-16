StyleCaster
Share

A Complete Guide to the Best Hair on Instagram

What's hot
StyleCaster

A Complete Guide to the Best Hair on Instagram

Christina Grasso
by
best hair instagram
19 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty Imagess

Spring has sprung—and has almost faded into summer—and it it has us lusting for change: a full new wardrobe, including eight Gucci tracksuits; a decluttered living space featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a fountain of Venus in the foyer that shoots cold brew out of her mouth; and some fresh new hair. Is that too much to ask?

The good news is re: hair, it’s a pretty easy fix and won’t send you into debt like a marble cold brew fountain. And lucky for you, there is endless inspiration right at your fingertips, ready to be screen-shotted and taken straight to your stylist/colorist/hair-apist. Ahead, 19 of the coolest heads of hair on Instagram for major inspo.

MORE: 7 Pics of Short-Haired Celebs That Prove You Should Cut Your Hair

0 Thoughts?
1 of 19
Photo: instagram / @ceciliagorgon
Photo: instagram / @rraenaskyy
Photo: instagram / @micheleneauguste
Photo: instagram / @nixinicks
Photo: instagram / @meghannstephenson
Photo: instagram / @slickwoods
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @cyndiramirez
Photo: instagram / @warukatta
Photo: instagram / @ciprianaquann
Photo: instagram / @double3xposure
Photo: instagram / @alwaysjudging
Photo: instagram / @bonjourclem
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram
Photo: instagram / @evaalt
Photo: instagram / @pyperamerica
Photo: instagram / @ireneisgood
Photo: instagram / @imaanhammam

Next slideshow starts in 10s

11 Summer Trends to Shop While They're Still Cool

11 Summer Trends to Shop While They're Still Cool
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share