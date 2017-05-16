A Complete Guide to the Best Hair on Instagram

Spring has sprung—and has almost faded into summer—and it it has us lusting for change: a full new wardrobe, including eight Gucci tracksuits; a decluttered living space featuring floor-to-ceiling windows and a fountain of Venus in the foyer that shoots cold brew out of her mouth; and some fresh new hair. Is that too much to ask?

The good news is re: hair, it’s a pretty easy fix and won’t send you into debt like a marble cold brew fountain. And lucky for you, there is endless inspiration right at your fingertips, ready to be screen-shotted and taken straight to your stylist/colorist/hair-apist. Ahead, 19 of the coolest heads of hair on Instagram for major inspo.