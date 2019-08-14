Hair Re-Growth Supplements Backed by Actual Science

Scroll To See More Images

Thinning hair is one of the most troubling beauty concerns to deal with, and while investing in topical treatments like protein-rich bond builders, deep conditioners, and scalp-nourishing serums is an integral part of maintaining (or restoring) a full mane, sometimes tackling the issue from the inside out is the best course of action. Whether you just got a way-too-short haircut or are experiencing thinning hair due to stress, hormones or the natural aging process, armoring yourself with a solid hair growth supplement is an essential component in the journey of getting your locks back to normal, without taking drastic measures like laser therapy or pricey tape-in extensions. A little over a year ago, I went into a new stylist with the intention of walking out with a subtle trim and a few face-framing layers, and instead left the salon (in tears, by the way) with a totally unwanted mullet. For the record, it wasn’t a cool shag cut — it was a borderline bull cut that couldn’t be fixed by the hands of another professional without shaving off all of my hair completely. While it was definitely a look — it was definitely not the look I was going for.

Naturally, I went into full-on panic mode, so I immediately started scouring the web desperately researching ways to help accelerate my doomed fate of a lengthy hair re-growth journey. Look, I’m a naturally skeptical person when it comes to beauty brands making sweeping claims about what their supplement is capable of, but I was willing to try anything at this point. I tried a few different formulas, and ultimately I found Nutrafol to be the most effective, but there are other solid options to be found if you can’t swallow the steep price tag.

Of course, a bad haircut is only one way we lose hair unintentionally, but as mentioned, hair thinning can also be caused by a myriad of other factors, from diet to stress, genetics and even hormonal imbalances. During my quest to acquire knowledge on which vitamins may actually be worth dropping money on during my road to recovery, I learned that there a few compelling and science-backed active ingredients linked with accelerating hair re-growth. While I admittedly have always held onto the notion that beauty vitamins are ostensibly a complete gimmick as opposed to an actual solution, I am happy to say that I am now a believer. Biotin is the gold standard active to look for when you’re on the hunt for an effective oral hair supplement, but there are plenty of lesser-known vitamins and botanicals that have been found to boost hair re-growth in clinical studies. Some promising ingredients to look for in when assessing different formulas include Saw Palmetto, Iron and stress-modulating adaptogens like ashwagandha. Here are few solid choices that I personally recommend that are sure to help with restore volume, shine and length over time.

1. Nutrafol Core For Women Hair Thinning Supplement

Nutrafol’s physician formulated hair supplement contains a blend of botanical ingredients shown to promote fuller, healthier hair. The key ingredients include Ashwagandha, Marine Collagen and Biotin, which are all shown to help promote accelerated hair re-growth. It’s also backed by impressive clinicals as well. 80% of women surveyed reported thicker, longer hair during the study.

2. SugarBearHair Hair Vitamins

These tasty gummy vitamins not only feel like a treat, but they also work. These vegetarian-friendly chews are chock full of vitamins and botanicals shown to restore fullness and speed up hair regrowth, including Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin B-6, Folic Acid, Vitamin B-12, Biotin and Zinc.

3. Hush & Hush Deeply Rooted Hair Vitamins

Doctor-endorsed Deeply Rooted Hair Vitamins are infused with a slew of hair-growth-boosting actives including Saw Palmetto, Ashwagandha, amino acids and Biotin to help promote faster re-growth and combat breakage by delivering nutrients to the hair follicle and the scalp.

4. Naturenetics Hair Anew Vitamins

These hair health capsules help promote more density and quicker hair growth by accounting for nutritional deficiencies lacking in many diets that exacerbate thinning hair. They contain a complex of potent active ingredients like Biotin, Kelp, Silica and horsetail extract to promote a fuller mane with continuous use.