The Best Shampoos For Hair Growth That’ll Give You Kim K-Length Strands

There are a few reasons why you might be trying to get your hair to grow long and strong. Maybe you’re dealing with some thinness due to stress or illness, damage from bleach and heat or just didn’t love your recent haircut. Regardless of your reason, there’s are some of the best hair growth shampoos on the market that will stimulate your scalp and inject your strands with the ingredients it needs to not only grow but be healthy, too.

Some shampoo ingredients you should use for hair growth are amino acids and antioxidants, zinc, biotin, niacin and/or caffeine. These over-the-counter treatments work to rebuild your hair and also reduce inflammation. If you think your hair is thinning more than is normal, be sure to check with a dermatologist to see if you need a prescription shampoo, such as ketoconazole. Your doctor can also rule out medical conditions that can cause hair thinning and loss. Once you get a clean bill of health, pick up a thickening shampoo for easy at-home treatment.

OTC options can really help, though. You just have to be consistent and you should see changes in about two months. You also might have to shampoo more than is usual. Many who complain about issues with thinning and lack of hair growth overuse dry shampoo, which can clog the hair follicles. A scalp massager is helpful in removing excess products and oils, as well as triggering better blood flow to the hair follicles, leading to improved hair growth.

Shop some of our favorite shampoos for hair growth, below. Whether you have thin, natural, color- or chemically treated or just age-related hair loss, there’s a choice for you. Many of them are on Amazon Prime, too, and don’t cost a big chunk of your paycheck. Here’s to long, ultra-healthy locks. (Until you want to chop it all off again.)

Dr. Hempster Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo

This hemp oil-infused shampoo contains biotin to thicken strands, Saw Palmetto to fight the enzymes that cause thinning, wheat protein for elasticity and antioxidant-rich argan oil rich to stimulate hair growth. It’s great for all hair types and is sulfate-free so it won’t dull your color.

Nioxin Cleanser Shampoo

This popular hair loss brand has many different types of shampoo depending on how extreme your thinning actually is. This one is great for those who have light thinning or are just starting to notice hair loss and those with fine, non-chemically treated hair. It’s infused with a blend of botanicals and humectants to clear out the hair follicles.

Shea Moisture Strengthen & Restore Shampoo

Those with natural, chemically processed or heat-styled hair will love this Jamaican Black castor oil shampoo. The sulfate-free, clarifying shampoo will remove dirt, oil and product build-up without damaging your strands.

Viviscal Gorgeous Growth Densifying Shampoo

This biotin-enriched shampoo promotes thicker hair with what Viviscal calls Antrel, a proprietary complex of natural ingredients such as pea sprouts and grape seeds. It’s safe for all hair types, including those with dry, damaged and color-treated hair.

Regenepure DR Hair and Scalp Treatment

Hair loss is common after you have a baby or even after more routine surgery. The latter was my experience and I used this shampoo that features niacin, wheat protein and vitamin B6 to cleanse and nourish scalp and strands for more volume and growth.

R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo

With biotin to increase strength, Saw Palmetto berry extract to add body and coconut oil for softness and shine, this shampoo is a thin-hair favorite.

ISDIN Lambdapil Hair Loss Shampoo for Fuller Thicker Hair

Help reduce the signs of thinning hair (and boost volume!) with biotin, zinc and B vitamins. ISDIN recommends daily use on normal or dry hair.

OGX Thick & Full + Biotin & Collagen Volumizing Shampoo

With vitamin B7 biotin and collagen, this sulfate-free shampoo boosts volume and thickness while leaving your hair shiny and smooth. Plus, the bergamot, jasmine and vanilla scent smells amazing.

Bumble and bumble Thickening Volume Shampoo

Deep clean your hair and scalp with pro-vitamin B5 and acetamide MEA, which also helps retain moisture.

Derma E Thickening Shampoo

Fans of this color-safe shampoo love the way the spearmint extract makes your scalp tingle. There’s also eucalyptus extract to help support healthy hair and growth. Oh and it’s on sale!

Pura D’or Original Gold Label Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo

Biotin, nettle extract, pumpkin seed and black cumin seed oil come together to banish dryness and brittle strands. Among the 17 active ingredients is red Korean seaweed, which studies have been shown can alopecia.

Biolage Advanced Full Density Thickening Shampoo

This anti-frizz shampoo is formulated with biotin, zinc PCA and Gluco-Omega Blend to remove all that gunk that causes clogged hair follicles. Hair feels healthier and thicker.

Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo

Did you know chronic dandruff can also lead to excess shedding? Yup, it can. Treat it with a medicated shampoo like this one to relieve flaking, scaling and itching and in turn, hair loss.

Philip B Peppermint and Avocado Volumizing and Clarifying Shampoo

This essential shampoo cleanses and stimulates circulation, while regulating cell turnover with medical-grade peppermint oil.

Philip Kingsley Flaky Scalp Cleansing Shampoo

Kick flakes to the curb with this gentle shampoo and soothes any scalp irritation with anti-fungal Piroctone Olamine and Lauryl Betaineand, while also clearing out build-up. It also won’t fade your color so any hair type and texture can use it.

Grow Gorgeous Hair Density Intense Shampoo

The name says it all. Those with color-treated and damaged hair will especially love this thickening shampoo that contains amino acids, B vitamins and caffeine to stimulate the scalp and support hair growth. Expect fullness but also softness because you can have both without damaging your strands.