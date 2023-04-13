16 Best Hair Growth Oils For Scalp & Hair Health

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you noticed some excess shedding lately? That can happen! What about hair thinning or an overall smaller ponytail? You’re not alone. But maybe you feel like you still have all your strands but your scalp feels dry and undernourished and your hair just will not grow. That’s where the best hair growth and scalp oils come in. There’s something for everyone, regardless of your hair type, issue or concern.

Go the prescription-strength route with Hers Hair Regrowth Treatment and Musely The Hair Solution, or just tackle thinning with plant-based solutions like Vegamour Gro Hair Serum and Collective Laboratories Activating Serum

. There’s no right or wrong answer. The choice is yours. But if you’re dealing with a ton of hair loss and are concerned, make sure you see a doctor to talk about what treatment options would work for you.

Read through to find the best hair oil or serum for your hair, starting at just $9.

Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil

This scalp oil

went viral after TikToker Alix Earle said it helps make her hair grow. It’s back in stock and finally available on Amazon.

Philip B Scalp Booster

This self-heating, pre-shampoo oil boosts the hair follicles while nurturing the scalp with vitamin E and lavender oil. Expect more volume and shine right away and soon, hair growth.

Hers Hair Regrowth Treatment

If you want a personalized approach, sign up for Hers and chat with a doctor virtually about the right options for your hair loss/thinning. Then, you can shop prescription oral medications, topical treatments with minoxidil, supplements, volumizing shampoo and conditioner, and more, starting at just $15 a month.

Ceremonia Aceite de Moska Pre-Shampoo Scalp & Hair Oil

This pre-shampoo oil was inspired by a ritual from the Dominican Republic to support a balanced scalp. Passion fruit oil provides antioxidants, castor oil supports healthy hair growth and aloe vera soothes and calms.

Vegamour Gro Hair Serum

Vegamour has an entire line shampoos, conditioners, serums and more to combat hair loss — as well as a community that swears by the results. Vegamour uses phyto-actives (the power of plants!) so you don’t need a prescription for this one and it’s a safe first step towards reducing hair loss.

Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross Jojoba Hair & Scalp Oil Blend

If you suffer from a dry, itchy scalp, this oil will calm and smooth with jojoba, lavender and safflower oils.

Fable & Mane HoliRoots Pre-wash Hair Treatment Oil

Before you wash your hair, apply this root treatment oil to the scalp and hair and feel the hydration setting in. A blend of 10 roots calm the scalp, while ashwagandha strengthens strands and supports natural scalp circulation.

Musely The Hair Solution

Like Hers, Musely has you talk to a doctor first to ensure its prescription treatment will work well for your unique hair. That’s important when you’re dealing with ingredients such as minoxidil, dutasteride and spironolactone. They’re major. Once you’re approved, shop the topical solution and oral medication for female pattern hair loss in pre-menopausal or post-menopausal women.

Carol’s Daughter Goddess Strength 7 Oil Blend Hair & Scalp Oil

Protect

your curls from breakage and split ends while also hydrating and nourishing the scalp.

Collective Laboratories Activating Serum

Collective Laboratories has an entire system to help with your hair loss. Start with the detoxifying shampoo containing DHT-blocking saw palmetto and strengthen strands with the conditioner. Apply the non-greasy Activating Serum

daily to stimulate hair growth and see the best results.

Nutrafol Women’s Lightweight Thickening-Hair Serum for Thinning Hair

This physician-formulated scalp and hair serum is made with with patent-pending Ashwagandha Exosomes. These work to boost cell renewal and naturally activate that thickness and hair strength we all want so badly.

Briogeo Destined for Density Peptide Hair Serum for Thicker, Fuller Hair

Caffeine and biotin are the stars of this hair and scalp serum. The non-greasy formula contains what the brand calls the “Briogeo NOVA Complex” to help stimulate the scalp and strengthen hair. That means greater hair density for all types and textures.

Augustinus Bader The Scalp Treatment

You already know and love The Rich Cream. Now, try the luxe brand’s scalp oil that reduces shedding and loss, supports natural hair growth and rejuvenates the skin of your scalp.

dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Daily Scalp Serum

Apple cider vinegar helps keep the pH of the scalp balanced while it exfoliates and unclogs hair follicles for healthy hair growth. Apple stem cells help stimulate dormant hair follicles and biomimetic signal peptides combined with red clover extract help reduce shedding.

Kiehl’s Magic Elixir Scalp & Hair Oil Treatment

Avocado and rosemary oils in this treatment hydrate the hair and scalp while boosting the shine of the hair.

Act+Acre Cold Processed Stem Cell Serum

Swiss Apple stem cells support

hair growth while aloe vera soothes and itchy scalp. There’s also bamboo and pea extract to hydrate the scalp and support collagen production. It’s like skincare for your scalp.