StyleCaster
Share

7 Cool Hair Gels (Yes, Gels) That Will Totally Transform Your Hair

What's hot
StyleCaster

7 Cool Hair Gels (Yes, Gels) That Will Totally Transform Your Hair

by
7 Cool Hair Gels (Yes, Gels) That Will Totally Transform Your Hair
7 Start slideshow

If the last time you used hair gel was when you scrunched your curls before that one really awkward middle-school dance, then hello, welcome to 2016; we’re glad you could join us. Though we’re not quite sure what to call this wave of texturizing-oil-gel hybrids (texturoil? Gelturizer? Nevermind), we do know that we’re kind of in love with them.

MORE: The Only Way to Use Hair Gel to Score the Wet-Hair Look

Unlike the crunchy, flaky gels of yesteryear, each of these formulas has a super-hydrating base, thanks to a combination of glycerin, nut oils, and/or fruit extracts, so your curls, waves, whatever feel soft and defined, not hard and limp. One editor was shocked to find only an airy texture on her fine hair after applying IGK’s Coconut Oil Hair Gel, while another swears by the cult favorite Hair Rules Curly Whip to define her kinky curls.

MORE: Your Complete Guide to Getting Gorgeous, Messy Curls

But, hey, don’t just take our overly excited word for it—try one of the formulas yourself and let us know what you think. We’ll just wait here, practicing our most loving “told you so.” Click through to shop those and see more of our favorites.

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 7
Straight/waves
Straight/waves

Amika Haute Mess Texture Gel, $24; at Sephora.

Straight/waves
Straight/waves

IGK Coconut Oil Hair Gel, $27; at IGK Hair.

Waves/curls
Waves/curls

It’s a 10 Miracle Defrizzing Gel, $16.96; at It’s a 10.

Waves/curls
Waves/curls

Ouidad Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel, $26; at Ouidad.

Curls
Curls

Shea Moisturizer Coconut & Hibiscus Curling Gel Souffle, $12.99; at Shea Moisture.

Coarse/kinky curls
Coarse/kinky curls

Hair Rules Curly Whip, $31.99; at Hair Rules.

Coarse/kinky curls
Coarse/kinky curls

Bumble and Bumble Bb. Curl (Style) Anti-Humidity Gel-Oil, $34; at Bumble and Bumble.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Here's a First Look at Gigi Hadid's Collection with Tommy Hilfiger

Here's a First Look at Gigi Hadid's Collection with Tommy Hilfiger
  • Straight/waves
  • Straight/waves
  • Waves/curls
  • Waves/curls
  • Curls
  • Coarse/kinky curls
  • Coarse/kinky curls
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share