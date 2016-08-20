7 Cool Hair Gels (Yes, Gels) That Will Totally Transform Your Hair

If the last time you used hair gel was when you scrunched your curls before that one really awkward middle-school dance, then hello, welcome to 2016; we’re glad you could join us. Though we’re not quite sure what to call this wave of texturizing-oil-gel hybrids (texturoil? Gelturizer? Nevermind), we do know that we’re kind of in love with them.

Unlike the crunchy, flaky gels of yesteryear, each of these formulas has a super-hydrating base, thanks to a combination of glycerin, nut oils, and/or fruit extracts, so your curls, waves, whatever feel soft and defined, not hard and limp. One editor was shocked to find only an airy texture on her fine hair after applying IGK’s Coconut Oil Hair Gel, while another swears by the cult favorite Hair Rules Curly Whip to define her kinky curls.

But, hey, don’t just take our overly excited word for it—try one of the formulas yourself and let us know what you think. We’ll just wait here, practicing our most loving “told you so.” Click through to shop those and see more of our favorites.