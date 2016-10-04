StyleCaster
100 Best Hair Inspiration Pics from Fashion Month

by
Photo: Getty Images

As much as we love fashion here at STYLECASTER, we’re also one of the first to admit that sometimes, the world of style can be more confusing than inspiring. And that rings doubly true for fashion month, where geometric objects jut from paper mâché-like hairstyles, and grease-slicked bangs hang limp against the face. Which is, uh, inspiring, right?

MORE: How to Do a Side French Braid on Short Hair

To someone, somewhere in the world, it’s absolutely inspiring. To the average human, though? Probably not. But we swear fashion month isn’t just a parade of intricate, avant-garde looks. And to prove it to you, we picked 100 of our favorite hairstyles (yup, there are that many) from Milan, New York, and Paris, all guaranteed to be styles that you’d actually try someday. Or, at least, styles that you’ll covet forever and pin to your secret Pinterest board to stare longingly at for a few years. Either, or. So scroll down to see the best hairstyles from fashion month.

MORE: The Best Purple Eyeshadows to Try Right Now

1 of 100
Cristiano Burani
Cristiano Burani
Photo: ImaxTree
Les Copains
Les Copains
Photo: ImaxTree
Ports 1961
Ports 1961
Photo: ImaxTree
Fausto Puglisi
Fausto Puglisi
Photo: ImaxTree
Rodarte
Rodarte
Photo: ImaxTree
N° 21
N° 21
Photo: ImaxTree
Fausto Puglisi
Fausto Puglisi
Photo: ImaxTree
Fendi
Fendi
Photo: ImaxTree
Fausto Puglisi
Fausto Puglisi
Photo: ImaxTree
Philipp Plein
Philipp Plein
Photo: ImaxTree
Etro
Etro
Photo: ImaxTree
Creatures of Comfort
Creatures of Comfort
Photo: ImaxTree
Giorgio Armani
Giorgio Armani
Photo: ImaxTree
Sportmax
Sportmax
Photo: ImaxTree
Prada
Prada
Photo: ImaxTree
Aigner
Aigner
Photo: ImaxTree
Fendi
Fendi
Photo: ImaxTree
Emilio Pucci
Emilio Pucci
Photo: ImaxTree
Philipp Plein
Philipp Plein
Photo: ImaxTree
Francesco Scognamiglio
Francesco Scognamiglio
Photo: ImaxTree
Alberto Zambelli
Alberto Zambelli
Photo: ImaxTree
Aquilano Rimondi
Aquilano Rimondi
Photo: ImaxTree
Laura Biagiotti
Laura Biagiotti
Photo: ImaxTree
Luisa Beccaria
Luisa Beccaria
Photo: ImaxTree
Cividni
Cividni
Photo: ImaxTree
Alberta Ferretti
Alberta Ferretti
Photo: ImaxTree
Salvatore Ferragamo
Salvatore Ferragamo
Photo: ImaxTree
Elisabetta Franchi
Elisabetta Franchi
Photo: ImaxTree
Giamba
Giamba
Photo: ImaxTree
Giamba
Giamba
Photo: ImaxTree
Daizi Shely
Daizi Shely
Photo: ImaxTree
Jil Sander
Jil Sander
Photo: ImaxTree
Leitmotiv
Leitmotiv
Photo: ImaxTree
Fay
Fay
Photo: ImaxTree
Atsushi Nakashima
Atsushi Nakashima
Photo: ImaxTree
Marco De Vincenzo
Marco De Vincenzo
Photo: ImaxTree
MSGM
MSGM
Photo: ImaxTree
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini
Photo: ImaxTree
Rich
Rich
Photo: ImaxTree
Rich
Rich
Photo: ImaxTree
San Andres
San Andres
Photo: ImaxTree
Max Mara
Max Mara
Photo: ImaxTree
Ermanno Scervino
Ermanno Scervino
Photo: ImaxTree
Max Mara
Max Mara
Photo: ImaxTree
Ermanno Scervino
Ermanno Scervino
Photo: ImaxTree
Marchesa
Marchesa
Photo: ImaxTree
Anteprima
Anteprima
Photo: ImaxTree
Stella Jean
Stella Jean
Photo: ImaxTree
Versace
Versace
Photo: ImaxTree
Blugirl
Blugirl
Photo: ImaxTree
Fashion Shenzhen
Fashion Shenzhen
Photo: ImaxTree
Ricostru
Ricostru
Photo: ImaxTree
Etam
Etam
Photo: ImaxTree
Jil Sander
Jil Sander
Photo: ImaxTree
Etam
Etam
Photo: ImaxTree
Paskal
Paskal
Photo: ImaxTree
Talbot Runhof
Talbot Runhof
Photo: ImaxTree
Tibi
Tibi
Photo: ImaxTree
Thakoon
Thakoon
Photo: ImaxTree
Carmen Marc Valvo
Carmen Marc Valvo
Photo: ImaxTree
Elisabetta Franchi
Elisabetta Franchi
Photo: ImaxTree
Marissa Webb
Marissa Webb
Photo: ImaxTree
Aalto
Aalto
Photo: ImaxTree
Aalto
Aalto
Photo: ImaxTree
Carven
Carven
Photo: ImaxTree
Versace
Versace
Photo: ImaxTree
Missoni
Missoni
Photo: ImaxTree
Givenchy
Givenchy
Photo: ImaxTree
Chloé
Chloé
Photo: ImaxTree
Etam
Etam
Photo: ImaxTree
Etam
Etam
Photo: ImaxTree
Anne Sofie Madsen
Anne Sofie Madsen
Photo: ImaxTree
Chloé
Chloé
Photo: ImaxTree
Etro
Etro
Photo: ImaxTree
Acne Studios
Acne Studios
Photo: ImaxTree
Roland Mouret
Roland Mouret
Photo: ImaxTree
Alexis Mabille
Alexis Mabille
Photo: ImaxTree
Ann Demeulemeester
Ann Demeulemeester
Photo: ImaxTree
Stella Jean
Stella Jean
Photo: ImaxTree
Andrew GN
Andrew GN
Photo: ImaxTree
Balmain
Balmain
Photo: ImaxTree
Barbara Bui
Barbara Bui
Photo: ImaxTree
Christian Dior
Christian Dior
Photo: ImaxTree
Dorhout Mees
Dorhout Mees
Photo: ImaxTree
Emanuel Ungaro
Emanuel Ungaro
Photo: ImaxTree
Givenchy
Givenchy
Photo: ImaxTree
Isabel Marant
Isabel Marant
Photo: ImaxTree
Lanvin
Lanvin
Photo: ImaxTree
Manish Arora
Manish Arora
Photo: ImaxTree
Paco Rabanne
Paco Rabanne
Photo: ImaxTree
Anteprima
Anteprima
Photo: ImaxTree
Pascal Millet
Pascal Millet
Photo: ImaxTree
Rahul Mishra
Rahul Mishra
Photo: ImaxTree
Rochas
Rochas
Photo: ImaxTree
Rolan Mouret
Rolan Mouret
Photo: ImaxTree
Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney
Photo: ImaxTree
Talbot Runhof
Talbot Runhof
Photo: ImaxTree
Andrew GN
Andrew GN
Photo: ImaxTree
Wanda Nylon
Wanda Nylon
Photo: ImaxTree
Elie Saab
Elie Saab
Photo: ImaxTree

