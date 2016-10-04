100 Best Hair Inspiration Pics from Fashion Month

As much as we love fashion here at STYLECASTER, we’re also one of the first to admit that sometimes, the world of style can be more confusing than inspiring. And that rings doubly true for fashion month, where geometric objects jut from paper mâché-like hairstyles, and grease-slicked bangs hang limp against the face. Which is, uh, inspiring, right?

To someone, somewhere in the world, it’s absolutely inspiring. To the average human, though? Probably not. But we swear fashion month isn’t just a parade of intricate, avant-garde looks. And to prove it to you, we picked 100 of our favorite hairstyles (yup, there are that many) from Milan, New York, and Paris, all guaranteed to be styles that you’d actually try someday. Or, at least, styles that you’ll covet forever and pin to your secret Pinterest board to stare longingly at for a few years. Either, or. So scroll down to see the best hairstyles from fashion month.