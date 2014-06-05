The Best Hair Dye Kits For Doing Your Hair At Home

If you’re one of the many (many) women who colors their hair, you know that in-salon process can be pricey. While the results are amazing (and we all love a relaxing day at the salon) there comes a time when we simply want to touch up our color in the peace and quiet of our own home – possibly while watching reality TV – and we need to know the products that can get us there.

There are plenty of at-home hair dyes on the market, but which ones will get you salon-quality color without the mess? Luckily, we’re color guinea pigs here at Beauty High, and have tested countless different dyes (in various formulas) in our day. Below we’ve listed the best hair dye currently available to freshen up your color in the convenience of your home.

L’Oreal’s first-of-it’s-kind reusable hair dye comes in a mousse formula for easy application, but can also be reused due to the canister that it comes in. The dual-cartridge does all of the work for you (no more messy mixing before you dye), but this type of color is best used if you’re looking to just go a couple shades lighter or darker than your natural shade – we wouldn’t advise any major hue changes with this dye. (L’Oreal Superior Preference Mousse Absolue, $13.99, ulta.com)

Clairol’s Nice ‘n Easy has a huge range of shades to pick from, but it also is one of the few box dyes that flatters the natural dimension in your hair, bringing out highlights and lowlights instead of just masking them and creating a single shade. (Clairol’s Nice ‘n Easy, $6.92, walmart.com)

There are a few things to note when it comes to foam hair color: First of all, it’s best used when you simply want to play within your shade range (i.e. just go a couple shades up or down from your natural hair color) and secondly, it has done wonders for the at-home hair dye world when it comes to mess. The foam is applied much like you would apply a shampoo to your head — you simply lather up, let sit, and rinse out. (John Frieda Precision Foam Color, $11.99, ulta.com)

Garnier’s Olia hair color is composed of a 60% oil blend, helping the dye soak deep into the hair (and give you long-lasting color and shine at the same time). Plus, this formula is ammonia-free, instead using a blend of natural flower oils to create a balanced formula. (Garnier Olia Oil Powered Permanent Color, $9.99, ulta.com)

Revlon’s Colorsilk dye is an easy-to-use, straight-forward box dye that is not only ammonia-free but also gives great results for a ridiculously low price. As with all at-home hair colors, keep in mind that this is best used for slight color enhancements, but it will definitely get the job done on the cheap. (Revlon Colorsilk Beautiful Color, $2.99, target.com)