Red Hair Dye Kits That’ll Give You a More Natural Look

Sometimes when red hair dye goes wrong, it goes really wrong. You thought that you were going to look like Madelaine Petsch or Jessica Chastain after you were done with the box dye, but instead you look like Ariel from The Little Mermaid in the worst possible way. No matter if you’re touching up your roots, injecting your hair with some more red or going auburn for the first time ever, you should be a cautious shopper. You should know exactly what shade of red you want and carefully evaluate your options. We found the best red hair dye kits for you.

Not only do these kits have a wide variety of reds, ranging from light auburn to a red so dark it looks purple-y. You’ll be able to find a shade that suits your style. Two of our picks are ammonia-free, so you won’t have to deal with that horrible smell emanating from your head while you wait. Those two dyes are gentler on your hair and more moisturizing. Our third pick does have ammonia in it, but it does promise a multi-tonal look and to last for up to eight weeks.

1. Garnier Olia Bold Ammonia Free Permanent Hair Color

This ammonia-free hair dye kit uses a 60 percent oil blend, so it won’t be as harsh on your hair as other dye. Plus, there won’t be any of that pungent ammonia smell. Garnier’s Olia dye is more nourishing and moisturizing as well. They offer five different shades of red, including Intense Fire Ruby (pictured), Light Natural Auburn, Light Intense Auburn, Dark Rose Quartz, Dark Intense Auburn and Dark Garnet Red.

2. Revlon Colorsilk Permanent Hair Dye

With Revlon’s hair dye, you get a brilliant color and ammonia-free treatment. This dye doesn’t only include one tone. The tones are varied, which gives you a more natural look. In addition to being moisturizing and less harmful than other dyes, this dye is enriched with silk amino acid and keratin. That means you won’t have frizz, and your hair will be satiny smooth after processing. There are 10 red shades to browse, including Vibrant Red (pictured) and Bright Auburn.

3. L'Oreal Paris Superior Preference

We all know that permanent doesn’t really mean permanent, but this gel hair dye from L’Oreal Paris boasts that it doesn’t fade. You’ll keep your bright color. The hair dye kit formula includes Care Supreme Conditioner with Shine Serum, so your hair stays nourished. You can check out the eight red shades available, ranging from Light Auburn to Deep Burgundy.