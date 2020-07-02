Long-lasting Blonde Hair Dye Kits That Won’t Fade

Whether you’re trying to cover up your dark roots or going for a bright blonde à la Khloe Kardashian, you can do that at home with a hair dye kit. Hair dye kits are great in a pinch, especially if you can’t make it to a salon or want to try it out before fully committing. Getting your hair dyed professionally can be pricey, so that box dye might be the best trial run.

Shopping for hair dye online can be a little intimidating. You only have the model on the box to go by, which is why we rounded up the best hair dye kits for blondes. All of the shades of this tricky color are accounted for, ranging from ash blonde to honey blonde. You can go platinum or keep it a little more subtle with a “almost brown” hair color. We selected three kits that are fan-favorites. These are well-liked because they all include a combo of oils that help keep your hair hydrated through the harsh practice of a dye job. Get an even color all over with a shade that matches the box and marvel at how long your new blonde stays without fading.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Garnier Hair Color Nutrisse Nourishing Creme

Unlike other dyes, this permanent hair dye from Garnier moisturizes your hair while giving you a vibrant new ’do. There’s a blend of avocado, olive, grape seed and shea oils to keep your hair supple. When your hair is properly hydrated, it absorbs the color better, too. So it’s a win-win situation.There are more than five different shades of blonde to browse, ranging from Chamomile to Shortbread.

2. L'Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Permanent Hair Color

This cream hair dye has a triple-protection system to ensure that your hair doesn’t end up fried after dyeing it. Save yourself trips to the salon with this no-fade blonde color. If you started sprouting some gray hairs much earlier than you expected, this hair color kit promises 100 percent coverage. L’Oreal Paris Excellence offers 14 shades of blonde, ranging from Extra Light Ash Blonde to Dark Blonde.

3. Permanent Hair Color by Dark and Lovely

If you dye your hair with Dark and Lovely, the dye will give you vibrant permanent color for up to eight weeks. Infused with shea, avocado and olive oils, this nourishing dye keeps your hair from breaking and is resistant to fading. There are five shades of blonde to choose from, including Luminous Blonde (pictured) and Chestnut Blonde. The dye is also meant to provide total gray hair coverage.