Dark Brown Hair Dye Kits for At-Home Touch-Ups

To get that rich, multi-layered dark brown, you need to make sure you find the right hair color kit. The wrong kit could leave you with hair that’s more red than brown or dark brown hair that fades back to your original color within two weeks. Whether you’re touching up your hair between trips to the salon or entering a new hair era by going extra dark, you should have the best hair dye kit for dark brown hair.

At-home dye kits have much more than just the dye inside. The three dark brown hair dyes we chose have conditioners and extra moisturizing treatments to ensure that your hair doesn’t end up dried out and dull. There’s usually a treatment to put on your hair before you even think about applying the dye to prep your hair. One of our kits also has a special blend of oils that you put on your hair after the dye, which helps bond the color with the strands of your hair. While another option has a Keratin treatment that’ll leave you with shiny Insta-worthy hair. Check out our picks below.

1. L'Oreal Paris Permanent Dark Brown Hair Color

If your hair generally feels a little coarse and brittle after the dye job, you should check out this kit. This dark brown kit is hoping to treat your hair before and after the dye, so you come up with moisturized, shiny new locks. With this kit, you get a color comb, pre-color treatment, developer, color creme, conditioning treatment, instructions and gloves. This treatment also erases gray hair.

2. Garnier Nutrisse Nourishing Dark Brown Hair Color Creme

You get a side of fruit oils when you dye your hair dark brown with this kit. It uses avocado, olive and shea oil to help the dye meld with your hair. The color comes on rich and dark—without ruining any towels or t-shirts with dripping. This kit has a creme developer, a color creme, fruit oil ampoule and conditioner. The dye supposedly even smells nice, instead of like ammonia.

3. Schwarzkopf Keratin Color Anti-Age Hair Color Cream

Get your hair that rich, deep chocolate-y shade with the Berry Brown hair dye from Schwarzkopf. You get a pre-color serum, color creme, Keratin color and conditioner. This hair color promises less breakages, thanks to its conditioner treatment. But if you’ve got hair that is longer than your shoulder, the seller recommends getting two boxes for a bold dark brown.