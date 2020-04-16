Best Hair Color Remover Products for a Regretful Dye Job

I’ve been there, too. And by “there,” I mean giving into box dye because I was too impatient to wait for a salon appointment or couldn’t get one, period. Before you knew it, I needed whatever the best hair color remover was to reverse the disaster I decided to make on a whim. If you’re currently Facetiming with a hat on your head or wearing nothing but headwraps while running errands, I’ve got good news.

No, you can’t snap your fingers and go back to your natural color (because I’m not secretly a magician). However, there are products that can lighten or gradually fade out the color you thought was going to look good. And if you haven’t fallen out of love with your new color but made a mess while applying it, there are handy wipes to keep on hand next time you want to change the color or boost the one you already have. Ahead, some of the most popular hair color remover products you’d be smart to stock up on now.

Color Oops Hair Color Remover Extra Conditioning

An ammonia-free and bleach-free formula with conditioning benefits for “simply washing away” artificial color.

Framar Kolor Killer Wipes

Gentle, non-abrasive wipes for swiping away hair dye stains from the skin.

Roux CleanTouch Haircolor Stain Remover

Amazon reviewers claim that this stain remover works on some fabrics in addition to the skin.

Splat Color Remover

Keep this formula on your hair for one hour to lift bolder hair shades from the Splat color range.

Colortrak Wipe Off Hair Color Remover

These stain removal wipes are formulated with aloe because your skin deserves some TLC after getting hit with dye.

Joico Color Intensity Eraser

This keratin-enriched formula lifts pastels and other bright dyes directly from the hair without causing damage.

L’Oreal Artificial Hair Color Remover

This salon-inspired kit was made to remove permanent dye in one, user-friendly step.

Malibu Professional Quick Fix Color Correction

A 100 percent vegan hair remedy for removing hair dye, trace minerals and other impurities.

One ‘n Only Argan Oil ColorFix

Free of ammonia, bleach and formaldehyde, and boosted with hydrating argan oil, this kit removes permanent color, no matter how long it’s been in your hair.

Punky Colour Colour Off

This creamy concoction softens and smooths the hair as color is being washed away.

Revolution Colour B4 Hair Colour Remover

An extra-strength formula made specifically for removing unwanted color in the comfort of your own home.

RevolutionPro Hair Colour Remover

This salon professional, pro-strength kit is formulated with baobab oil to condition damaged hair strands.

