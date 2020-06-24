Hair Color Removal Wipes For Messy DIY Dye Jobs

Scroll To See More Images

While it certainly may not be for everyone, if you’ve already mastered your stay-at-home hair coloring routine, you deserve some major credit. Not only are you able to save (presumably) thousands of dollars a year by sparing yourself in-salon treatments by professional colorists, but it also gives you better control of your end results (at least, in theory). Touching up grown roots or trying a completely new shade for the fun of it (be careful if you have darker hair and are aiming to go blonde without a pro)is one of the best money-saving hacks in the beauty sphere that there is. Unfortunately, it’s not exactly a mess-free process.

At-home hair coloring pretty much guarantees that you’ll encounter a few spills every here and there, making hair color remover wipes a major help to keep on hand during the process. A little bit of excess dye on your locks can be easily redistributed with a brush and gloves, but if the product lands on your scalp, floor, or blouse, you’re going to need the help of something a little bit more advanced than your average tissue. Fortunately, hair color remover wipes and pads can help get rid of excess color without irritating your skin in the process. Check out some of the favorite options below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Framar Kolor Killer Wipes

These concentrated, pre-moistened wipes easily remove hair dye stains on the skin, scalp, hands, and the floor. The pop-up dispenser makes it quick and convenient to take care of spills and other mistakes quickly.

2. King Research DyZoff Pads

These pre-soaked hair color removal pads gently yet effectively lift stains on the scalp, forehead, palms, and other parts of the skin almost immediately. Each single-use cotton pad contains enough solution to get the job done quickly.

3. Color Oops Wipes

If at-home hair color is a once-and-a-while occasion for you, this ten-pack of stain removing wipes is the perfect pack to have on hand for accidental spills and slip-ups.