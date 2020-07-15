Must-Have Hair Color Brush and Bowl Sets for At-Home Dye Jobs

If you can’t make it to the salon or would rather take your hair color into your own hands, you need to make sure that you’ve got everything you need. It isn’t as simple as running out and grabbing the box dye that seems to match your hair color. And if you’re trying to mix your own color or bleach your hair, you’ll definitely need a set of brushes and bowls for that. You can’t just grab your cereal bowl out of the cabinet and think that it’ll be OK after holding chemical dye.

We found the best hair color brush and bowl sets for you. These sets are designed to be used by both professionals and at-home stylists. The kits come with a sturdy bowl that won’t crack or stain after having bleach or other harsh chemicals in it. You also get a set of multiple brushes, usually three, for sectioning out your hair. These brushes will allow you to get really close to your roots for the most accurate hair coloring possible. One of our picks even has some ear guards, so you don’t have to scrub dye off of your ears after you’re transformed.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. 4 PCS Professional Salon Hair Coloring Dyeing Kit

This kit has everything you need to transform your locks. With this set, you get a mixing bowl that’s chemical and heat resistant, so you can easily clean the durable bowl when you’re done. There are also three different types of brushes, which are designed for every hair type. Each brush has stiff bristles that are ideal for hair dyeing. The pointy ends of the brushes make it easy to part and separate your hair as you’re working.

2. Premium Life Hair Dye Kit

This classic black set looks like something your go-to hairstylist would pull out when they’re dyeing your hair. The hair dye plastic bowl holds hair dye well and won’t cause any staining. You also get three stiff brushes for parting your hair and for applying the hair dye to your head. Now, all you need is the dye and foil to get the look you’ve been dreaming of.

3. 5PCS Hair Dye Color Brush and Bowl Set

This fun set will get you excited to dye your hair. It comes with a durable mixing bowl, a dye brush, a comb brush, a hair tinting mixer and two ear covers. The covers will keep you from getting dye in and on your ears. The brushes are meant for any hair type and type of dye job, ranging from bleach to Keratin treatments. You can get this set in pink, blue or gray.